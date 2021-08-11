Peterborough United fans react to crushing Carabao Cup defeat: ‘We’ve spent three months building a team worse than the one we had in May’

Idris Kanu of Peterborough United is fouled by Jordan Houghton of Plymouth Argyle. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Players were accused of not trying and the manager was criticised for his tactics and his signings,

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.

Embarrassing, non existent and a shambles!

Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United in action with Joe Edwards of Plymouth Argyle. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

@MichaelRealReed

Defeat is fine, not trying is not. This lack of effort doesn’t bode well for what was already a long season ahead!

@SteveDilley1

Worrying. Think we’ve got it all wrong pre-season wise. Preparation for the season has done the complete opposite.

Kwame Poku in action for Posh against Plymouth. Photo: David Lowndes.

@PUFC7

Could the Toney money not been spent on more proven players? Seems like we’ve bought for another stab at the League One play-offs.

@paul_gauntlett

Conceding so many goals is worrying, but can I remind everyone that we started the same way last season? We’re only two games in with key players either out injured or short of minutes. Surely it’s too early to be throwing the toys out of the pram!

@garynormanphoto

A Championship team with no fit strikers? I’m speechless.

@footydaz

Picked a too youthful side. When Jones went off we had no recognised striker and we collapsed. Randall, Cornell & Knight best players on the pitch everyone else poor.

@AdammortonJ

Disgraceful

@Archie5834

Not one fit striker. Send for reinforcements QUICK.

@eamonnduff

I am happy that this loss occurred now as players will be more concentrated with heads on ground.

@mne_nikola

Scary that no-one stepped up. Players not comfortable with formation and looking leggy. It’ll get better!

@RealJohnEvo

No leaders

@kevincook77

Cannot win anything without strikers, or a defence come to that.

@CHAMM24

Lack of creativity. Thought Randall was ok. Other than that another poor performance throughout.

@Kyle_Irving1

Tactically inept, lacking quality and depth, little or no motivation.

@D0C_RAY

Seriously worrying. We’ve spent 3 months building a team that is worse than the one we had in May.

@NickJacksonPosh

Give some credit to Cornell in goal, but for him it could have been much worse!

@hollyman07

Painfully slow at the back. Very poor passing and final ball. Lacking up front!

@hagger37

Cornell was decent in a 4-0 home defeat so was Randall. However the rest were lightweight, disorganised and naive. I do not expect any team to lose by that score at home, particularly one that has ambitions.

@TobyWoody

Must play players in their favourite positions, otherwise why sign them? Tactics questionable. Experienced DCM, two strong strikers one hold up, one pacy needed. We will be ok.