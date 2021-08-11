Peterborough United fans react to crushing Carabao Cup defeat: ‘We’ve spent three months building a team worse than the one we had in May’
Peterborough United fans didn’t pull any punches when asked to sum up last night’s (August 10) 4-0 home defeat to Plymouth in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
Players were accused of not trying and the manager was criticised for his tactics and his signings,
All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.
Embarrassing, non existent and a shambles!
@MichaelRealReed
Defeat is fine, not trying is not. This lack of effort doesn’t bode well for what was already a long season ahead!
@SteveDilley1
Worrying. Think we’ve got it all wrong pre-season wise. Preparation for the season has done the complete opposite.
@PUFC7
Could the Toney money not been spent on more proven players? Seems like we’ve bought for another stab at the League One play-offs.
@paul_gauntlett
Conceding so many goals is worrying, but can I remind everyone that we started the same way last season? We’re only two games in with key players either out injured or short of minutes. Surely it’s too early to be throwing the toys out of the pram!
@garynormanphoto
A Championship team with no fit strikers? I’m speechless.
@footydaz
Picked a too youthful side. When Jones went off we had no recognised striker and we collapsed. Randall, Cornell & Knight best players on the pitch everyone else poor.
@AdammortonJ
Disgraceful
@Archie5834
Not one fit striker. Send for reinforcements QUICK.
@eamonnduff
I am happy that this loss occurred now as players will be more concentrated with heads on ground.
@mne_nikola
Scary that no-one stepped up. Players not comfortable with formation and looking leggy. It’ll get better!
@RealJohnEvo
No leaders
@kevincook77
Cannot win anything without strikers, or a defence come to that.
@CHAMM24
Lack of creativity. Thought Randall was ok. Other than that another poor performance throughout.
@Kyle_Irving1
Tactically inept, lacking quality and depth, little or no motivation.
@D0C_RAY
Seriously worrying. We’ve spent 3 months building a team that is worse than the one we had in May.
@NickJacksonPosh
Give some credit to Cornell in goal, but for him it could have been much worse!
@hollyman07
Painfully slow at the back. Very poor passing and final ball. Lacking up front!
@hagger37
Cornell was decent in a 4-0 home defeat so was Randall. However the rest were lightweight, disorganised and naive. I do not expect any team to lose by that score at home, particularly one that has ambitions.
@TobyWoody
Must play players in their favourite positions, otherwise why sign them? Tactics questionable. Experienced DCM, two strong strikers one hold up, one pacy needed. We will be ok.
@DarrenAllport