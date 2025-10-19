Peterborough United fans react to a 'toxic' atmosphere at Burton Albion: 'Thoroughly deserved' or was it just 'embarrassing'?

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson described the atmosphere in the away terrace at Burton Albion as ‘a little toxic’ on Saturday.

Ironic chants of ‘we’ve got the ball’ and ‘we’ve lost the ball’ were heard for long periods, along with chants of ‘Fergie, Fergie sort it out’ as well as chants with more abusive language, and the team were booed off at the break.

The PT asked supporters what they felt about the behaviour of some travelling fans.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X….

Posh goalkeeper Alex Bass was the fans' man-of-the-match at Burton Albion. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

We have been awful for the last 18 months. Fans are fed up. Three wins from the next three Saturdays and it will all be forgotten – @Werrington 2.

I was at the game and it was frankly disgusting to hear some of the stuff being chanted. Make your feelings known at the final whistle if you’re not happy, but get behind the team during the game. Fergie definitely deserves more respect after everything he’s achieved at the club – @cooper_derren

Not normally a fan of these type of chants but I think with the performances this season and in particular that 1st half it was justified – @Gameday523

It was embarrassing – @StIvesPosh

It was honking – @andysharratt

Can’t blame disgruntled supporters after that first half debacle, but the chants are rubbish and not funny! – @GregStan83

No it's not justified. The players probably deserve it, but it doesn't help and certainly won't help us play better! It wasn't nice to hear as we clearly need to get some confidence into the players. In turn they need to step up and win these next three home games – @Davidwh1971

Can’t blame the away fans as they’ve had to put up with a lot of dire performances over the last 12 months. Playing devil’s advocate, I don’t know if your recent articles and poll helped the situation, but Fergie comes across as a dead man walking at this moment in time – @JamesGWesley

A lot of the fans in attendance will have done a combination of trips to Cardiff, Exeter, Plymouth, Wigan, Huddersfield, Accrington and Bolton, all in the first 2 months of the season. I think they’ve earned the right to react however they like – @AndrewKing1990.

Embarrassing performance first half so what does anyone expect? Two weeks to sort it out and we still are poor – @OllyOllyPosh

The question is, how does it help? – @Dave_Adcock

it was a pity it was on Sky as they picked up the negative chanting. As soon as we scored though and at the end of match the chanting turned really positive and I’m glad the players looked happy celebrating with fans at the end – @jeanneventers

Some of it was embarrassing. The ‘Fergie sort it out’ one especially. If you’re going away to watch your team then get behind them for 90 minutes. Give them a rocket at the end of the game if you feel it necessary, but not when it’s 0-0 in a big game – @ShiellB1

It was absolutely pathetic. Worst was as soon as we kicked off 2nd half it started again. The negativity continued after we took the lead. Absolutely embarrassing idea of support. I was embarrassed standing there – @CrispLevi

Maybe it motivated the players – @dave_swans10610

Had a feeling the atmosphere wouldn't be great after recent events. Travelling fans have been patient up until now, but the first half performance, particularly going forward, meant people lost that patience. As ever though, a goal changed things before it got really toxic – @romysdad

Completely justified. 2 weeks off and looked liked they had just met each other in the changing room. The Fergie love affair is over – @ChrisCook007

The ‘we’ve got the ball’ chant got a bit tiresome after a while, but they didn’t exactly give us much to sing about 1st half – @Alexnelson2004

The 'we've the ball, lost the ball' chant could be taken in jest, but the ‘Fergie sort it out’ was definitely a show of frustration from us. Hard to see what has changed with the 2 weeks of solid training, but a great three points – @S_Hammerz

Said it earlier, the atmosphere created by fans is a reflection of what is directly happening on the pitch. The manager needs to appreciate the travelling loyalty of 900 fans, it could get a lot more toxic yet – @PUFCChris