Most canvassed by the PT felt it was a great game, but others disagreed.

Most thought Posh played well, but again that wasn’t a universal opinion.

And there a few nominations for man-of-the-match with centre-back Romoney Crichlow and midfield goalscorer Hector Kyprianou gathering the most votes.

Posh celebrate their winning goal against Charlton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

We also asked fans to mark the spectacle as a whole out of 10.

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

Another encouraging performance. 8/10. Well organised and solid defensively against a pretty strong side. They only had one decent chance in each half. The one negative was that we should have scored more. Our decision making in the final third needs to be better. MOM Crichlow – @derren_cooper

Joel Randal MOM followed by Crichlow who was solid in defence – @Kevinbarnes425

Peter Kioso of Posh heads towards the Charlton Athletic goal. Photo: David Lowndes.

A very tight game could have gone either way. Player of the match for me Romoney Crichlow – @RayJohn63032595

Good performance, but still need a few more signings as squad is really thin. MOM Kyprianou – @jacobcr27518800

2 teams playing a similar style. Difference was our back line was better than theirs. Fine margins. 6/10 for the performance as not quite there yet. MOM Critchlow hardly out a foot wrong closely followed by Edwards and Bilokapic – @ChestneyS

Awful game. Two poor teams. 6/10. MOM Edwards – @JonMorley18

Archie Collins of Peterborough United in action with George Dobson of Charlton Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

8/10. Entertaining game and solid defence. MOM Edwards. – @jimhIcksuk

A bit too sloppy at times, lacked composure with the ball, but hopefully that will come with more games together. 6.5/10 as room for improvement, but plenty to get excited about at the same time. Kyprianou MOM. If he continues with this form then we’ll soon forget about Jack Taylor – @JamesGWesley

Give it a 7/10. We need a bit more of a cutting edge up front and hopefully it will come – @razorblue

Charlton weren’t all that special and it was quite a dull game. Positives - defence was resolute. Bilokapic, Kioso, Collins and Crichlow settled in well and another clean sheet. Negatives - lack spark and energy up front. MOM Kyprianou – @PUFCChris

6/10. Played some nice stuff, but lacked a cutting edge. MOM Bilokapic – @StevenAdams2

New additions looked good. 6.5/10. MOM Crichlow – @MattCasey111

7/10 Neither team spectacular. Great 1-2 wins the game. MOM Collins (always wants the ball) – @matthewferro85

So far so good! Still lack on field leadership. Goalkeeper was our best player – @davidwh1971

Better than last week if you can take that as a positive/ 6/10 lacked ideas upfront – @theperkins

4/10 more to come surely – @dazposhie

8/10. A tough test, resolute defending, possession a little loose in midfield, some good chances for Posh, but more clinical finishing needed. MOM hard to call - probably Crichlow, but Bilokapic, Edwards, Randall all in with a shout – @TheKittMatt

MOM Crichlow. 8 out of 10 for the result. Sloppy at times but good win – @paul_gauntlett

Critchlow. 8 out of 10. Great bottle shown – @Rutlandspinner

Toughest of tests for the new Posh group. Charlton were resolute, patient and disciplined. Posh won it with a bit of class. MOM Kyprianou – @trustchairman

7/10. Good performance. Defended well against a decent side. Well worked goal. Plenty of promise, but also still lots to improve upon. Kyprianou MOM - @PoshboyAlan

Solid performance, looked good all round, 7/10, MOM Edwards – @Alexnelson2004

4/10. Win’s a win, but we not convincing at all. Attacking wise we have lost our way. Work to do – @Morton110A

Crichlow MOM. Two tricky ties, but two clean sheets, 2 goals, 2 wins! – @JessicaaAC

Good performance. Stood solid and scored a nice goal. Two decent teams beaten now. MOM: Kioso - he is superb – @clarkbatfan

Cracking performance, 9/10. MOM could be one of half a dozen, can’t pick between Ronnie, Crichlow or Kioso – @WolleyCraig

7/10. Decent game, draw may have been fair but we played well. Kyprianou MOM – @CrispLevi

Proud of them. Stuck together when being bombarded. Well taken goal from Kyprianou. Performance 8.5/10 MOM Kioso – @TartanSimmo14

7/10 Looked comfortable at the back, decent keeper gives defence more stability. Bit ragged in possession at times, but it's early days. MOM: Kyprianou – @IanJBryant

7/10. MOM Edwards. Solid throughout. Weakest links. RJJ and Jch. Burrows at left back is also a concern – @DE180YPOSH

7.5/10 played nice football. A new side looks like a team already, love the new GK, Collins, Kioso, Ronnie & Romoley. Good set pieces for a change Randall reborn. MOM Kyprianou – @LIamPitch

Thoroughly enjoyable performance despite some late shredded nerves still active from Hillsborough. 8/10. MOM Kyprianou – @EamonnDuff