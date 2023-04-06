Accrington Stanley FC. Photo Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

Free coach travel to the game on Tuesday, April 18 was offered by club sponsors Selco Builders Warehouse to mark the opening of a new Peterborough branch on Padholme Road East.

Selco has been a partner of the club throughout the 2022-23 season laid on a double decker coach to a contest that could be crucial to promotion seeking Posh and relegation haunted Accrington.

Within a couple of hours of the announcement the bus had been filled. Those fans who had already booked coach transport for the game were reserved a spot and given a refund.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “We really appreciate the donation from Selco which will make a massive difference in what will be another important game. The fans have been fantastic all season and their support will be crucial over the coming weeks.

“Selco funding a double-decker supporters coach will hopefully help a few more people travel up to support us for what is a really difficult midweek trip and their backing will be appreciated by me and the team. We’ve been grateful for Selco’s support this season and this is the icing on the cake of their backing.”

Opening in Peterborough has created around 30 jobs in the local area and means Selco now has 75 UK branches. Carine Jessamine, marketing director for Selco Builders Warehouse, said: “We have been supporting Peterborough United throughout the season and wanted to do something to directly assist supporters.

“Following a team around the country isn’t cheap at the best of times and the cost of living crisis we are living through has only made that harder. To mark the opening of our new Peterborough branch, we are delighted to give the fans a helping hand to back their team in an important game at Accrington.”