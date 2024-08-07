Archie Collins. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

​Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony delivered his verdict on the upcoming League One season on one of his regular ventures into the talkSPORT studio.

​MacAnthony said: "it is not always about the money spent or who invests the most.

"It will come down to management, football, who stays fit and who is there in the heat of the battle.

“You would think Birmingham will wrap it up by February or March, but that is not how football works.

Archie Collins (left) was a popular choice to be Posh Player-of-the-Year in the 2024-25 season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"They will be one of the strongest teams in the league, but there will be so many other strong teams so League One is going to be the interesting division in the EFL.”

We asked Posh fans for their verdict on X. We asked 1) who will be promoted from League One? 2) Who will be relegated? 3) The Posh finishing position? 4) Who will be Posh player of the season?.

Our survey said..

1) Only 37.5% of the fans who delivered their predictions for the 2024-25 season to the PT believe Posh will win promotion.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony and first-team boss Darren Ferguson during the pre-season training camp in Spain. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

​Unsurprisingly hot title favourites Birmingham City were nominated by 83% of those who took part in our survey which was comfortably the most.

The second most nominations were received by Steve Evans’ Rotherham United with 62.5% followed by Posh, Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town who all received the same number of votes.

Charlton Athletic with 25% were next best and others to receive nominations were Wrexham, Stockport County and Barnsley.

2) Cambridge United were tipped for relegation by a huge 91.66% of our readers, the same as newly-promoted Crawley Town.

Shrewsbury (70.8%) are also doomed according to our survey with Cobblers (45.8%) making up the quartet of teams predicted to go down.

Others to receive nominations were Burton Albion, Exeter City, Stevenage, Stockport County, Bristol Rovers, Reading, Leyton Orient, Mansfield Town, Lincoln City and even Birmingham City!

3) Posh were tipped to finish in every position between 1st (12.5%) and 10th, apart from second place. Fifth (25%) was the most popular choice followed by sixth (20.8%).

4) Archie Collins was the most popular pick for 2024-25 player of the season with 37.5% of the vote. New boys Oscar Wallin (25%) and Chris Conn-Clarke (20.8%) were next best followed by Hector Kyprianou (16.66%). Others to receive votes were Kwame Poku, Malik Mothersille, Ricky-Jade Jones and Joel Randall.

Individual contributions are listed in the PT on Thursday.