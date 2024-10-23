Posh v Blackpool fans gallery.Posh v Blackpool fans gallery.
Posh v Blackpool fans gallery.

Peterborough United fans' pics as the lowest crowd of the season saw the biggest win

By Alan Swann
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 09:00 BST
The lowest Weston Homes Stadium attendance of the season – by over 1,600 – for a league One match witnessed the biggest Peterborough United win of the campaign.

Posh beat Blackpool 5-1 and veteran PT photographer David Lowndes was on hand to capture faces in the crowd before kick off.

Posh v Blackpool fans gallery

1. Posh v Blackpool fans gallery

Posh v Blackpool fans gallery Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Posh v Blackpool fans gallery.

2. Posh v Blackpool fans gallery

Posh v Blackpool fans gallery. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Posh v Blackpool fans gallery.

3. Posh v Blackpool fans gallery

Posh v Blackpool fans gallery. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Posh v Blackpool fans gallery

4. Posh v Blackpool fans gallery

Posh v Blackpool fans gallery Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice