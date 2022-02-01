Peterborough United fans on the club’s transfer window work: ‘Ratings from 1/10 to 7/10, optimism and sheer pessimism, unambitious, waving the white flag, a huge failure, pleased to have kept Norburn, but opinion split on Dembele departure’

Oliver Norburn in action for Posh

Here are the replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.

7/10 Important we kept hold of Norburn. Fuchs, Mumba, Brown and Morton are good additions, and Benda looks a great signing. Optimistic we are staying up.

@bob_p

Posh have brought in a wingback and allowed Tomlinson to go out on loan, which is sensible. The step-up to regular Championship football is too big for him at this stage of his career. Coulson needs to shrug off the injuries but could add defensive stability to the left side, which was so lacking against Sheffield United.

3/10 Benda doesn’t look good with distribution or handling. Brown very poor doesn’t give us anything of Championship standard quality. JCH not Championship standard, liked to have seen him go and someone of quality come in. Overall not great. Happy to see Dembele go as he gave up on us.

@Gregsta73

Brown is a L1 player, but the rest have promise. Had we signed a ‘name’ it would have excited the fans, but would it have made us better? We have depth now where we needed it so I’ll be optimistic and say 7/10. It might be 3/10 by the end of Feb though!

@romysdad

Siriki Dembele in action for Posh.

Not really sure why we even bothered as we all know that come next season we will be in League One. At least we will be playing Cambridge, Cobblers, Lincoln and MK so not the end of the world.

@wackerlegend

Never keen on multiple loans. If they keep us up then good for their CVs, but if they don’t good experience and they can just go back to their clubs. Also maybe an adverse affect on our own players, whose places they take.

@CHAMM24

3/10. 3. Upgraded in goal, at right wing-back and added depth up front. Loss of our best player probably offsets that though and now reliant on unproven loan signings who have little vested interest in what division we play in next season. Hard to describe it as anything other than unambitious.

@JohnVerrall

3/10. Same as summer as we haven’t strengthened our actual starting XI just added more average players, the majority being loans.

@connortlv

6/10. Nothing to get that excited about but Benda, Fuchs, Mumba and hopefully Coulson do strengthen us. @POSHwellbe

6/10. Deal for Dembele keeps club afloat. No earth shattering signings today (but they have yet to play). Norburn story a fiasco. No matter which players you have it is down to application and attitude.

@MichaelRutkows4

5/10. Dembele move made sense, a lot of loan signings, but due to January/covid etc can understand, Fuchs looks a good signing, the rest still need to convince me. Glad Norburn stays, hope the fans be good to him and he gives it his all until the summer.

@ChefLord94

2/10, Already not good enough. We needed to improve the squad this window, but we did the opposite.

@pufc_mark

5/10. Disappointed our best hope of staying up by keeping Dembele is sunk. Pleased that Norburn is staying. Brown is neat and tidy, but may not be enough for the massive physical battle required to be competitive in midfield and stay up. Needed a left back so hope it works.

@Faugeres34

4/10. Needed some experience and more goals! Brown not a good signing, wasn’t impressed with him at all last season.

@BainoBainer8

5/10. Rolling the dice to freshen things up, but as per the summer not sure we can get the quality in the door to keep our head above water at this level at the moment. Also wonder how happy the ship is internally with the recent Dembs and Norburn situations surfacing.

@Sweeney95Alex

6/10. Dembele had to go. Would have been silly to let him go on a free. Pleased with the keeper. Got more pace up front with Morton. Feel like we needed a more creative player, but will have to see how Poku does.

@EthanKi39013189

5/10. Only because I like Coulson. Top addition when fit. I was initially disappointed to see Brown come back, but a familiar face, probably good to have in changing room & may help settle things off the pitch. Maybe now the Dembele & Norburn circus has ended, things will settle. Whilst I like Norburn, I think he’s been really underhanded.

@PaulGC84

2/10.

@jackohinch

7/10. Ever the optimist. Signings are ok can’t be any worse than we already have.

@BrianSwann1

1/10. No real exciting signings for the position we’re in.

@MichaelRealReed

2/10. The white flag is sadly waving.

@ChrisCook1979

6/10. Happy with Benda, Fuchs, Morton. Hopefully Coulson will be decent and we’ve kept hold of Norburn. I believe we had to cash in on Dembele, just would have been good to have seen a creative player come in.

@paul_gauntlett

I am sure management did all they can to strengthen the team. Dembele gone, no reason to keep players who don’t want to fight here.

@milanvanco1

5/10. Not sure the lack of Championship experience and quality has improved sufficiently to stay in league.

@poshpanther

1/0.

@Posh_Pats

2/10. We needed to urgently strengthen the side, but only been able to sign players just back from injury or with no game time. It’s been a huge failure.

@Liampufc1996

3/10. Best player gone, signed a left back who’s struggled with injuries and let the only other left back we have go on loan. Now relying on a 20 year old to create enough to keep us up. Poor.

@clarkbatfan

3/10. Not what was required, hope to be proved wrong.

@DazMoody

5/10. Underwhelming, but potentially inspired.

@daryly_aka_pilko

1/10. Only creative player sold, left ourselves with one fit left back (who is only on loan), and only decent player we brought in is a defensive midfielder. Shambles.

@ro_gr1

6/10. Made some good signings (Fuchs, Morton), but equally wouldn’t have let Tomlinson leave or Dembele for that matter.

@Alexnelson2004

5/10. Sold best player. Keeping players who want out.