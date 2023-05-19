Peterborough United fans on Hillsborough Hell and the decision-making of Fergie and the referee
Peteborborough United fans deliver their verdicts on the Hillsborough horrow show and the performance of the players, manager and the referee.
All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...
On general game points…
RJJ should have been put on for the last 20 minutes in place of JCH. He had legs to get up the pitch alongside EMC. Fergie should have seen this much sooner – @daryl_aka_pilko.
In my view as a Sheffield Wednesday fan it went wrong when Fergie put an extra CB on. By taking off an attacker it reduced your goal threat and caused confusion with the defensive shape and lead to the mistakes for goals 4 and 5 – @stevenowl13
Probably a blessing in disguise (hopefully). Most of the season it’s looked like a rebuild would be necessary. Playing in the Championship with this squad would have been very difficult as they’ve been extremely hit or miss in Lg1 – @styler1992
I don’t think it will be hard to have a clear out, half the players will be gone now we’re not the Championship. Last night was the last time we’ll see Edwards, EMC, Taylor & Probably Burrows & Norburn! – @IanWalker93
We need a massive clearout and for Fergie to be backed to the rooftops. A result like last night can psychologically damage those players. Next season is gonna be so hard to get them going. It’s gonna be like 14-15 where we end up mid-table – @UtpAdam
Seconds and a decent clearance away from winning 4-3. A competent ref from a free kick and red card at 5-4. Some players who can take penalties. It’s those fine margins guys – @Mikeegee70
Rode our luck & played well first leg especially 2nd half. Started nervously, but actually performed well for 35 mins 1st half last night. Woeful 2nd half & that's where game was lost. Played to cling on when the plan should have been to counter & score to kill them game. Atmosphere was intense and Wednesday played incredibly high pressure football. Posh struggled in FB position 1st half, but did well to manage game after goals & carried a threat on break. It was poor individual moments rather than overall performance that cost goals in that phase – @James_Mayley1
Lack of options from the bench has cost us all season - partly why we've never been able to really change games when going behind. Ward was getting murdered on the right and turning backwards every time he went forward, so taking him off was logical at the time – @ChrisGarner1985
The minute the penalty was awarded and the home fans got to their feet we were in trouble. The Wednesday fans were immense and the noise whipped up their team and spooked ours – @MattMecham
The worst football moment of my life! – @MichaelRutkows4
The only positive thing about the biggest bottle job of all time, is that this lot won't step foot in the Championship. Would have been a season of hell – @davidrbull2010
We deserved absolutely everything we got tonight. Fair play Wednesday I say. We move on – @PaddySkinhead
On the referee’s timekeeping and general performance…
People are annoyed because normally, even with stoppages, the time doesn’t usually get added. We have ourselves to blame only, however if Posh needed the goal, that whistle would have gone at minute 96 exactly and nobody can tell me otherwise – @JeffriesTom
If Jonno gets his laces through that clearance and it gets to the halfway line then the ref blows. As he scuffs it to a Wednesday player on the edge of the box that passage of play is still live so he rightly allows play to continue. Devastating for us but totally correct – @derren_cooper
We have to stop hiding behind things like this, fact is we tossed it away cause we arent a Championship side – @BritCupofTea
Imagine if a thousand different decisions went better, we wouldn't have needed a Hail Mary to survive that game. Harsh to pick out single moments when the game plan and the team's confidence were shot on the 8th minute – @matmecham
The ref isn’t to blame for our abject performance, but the officiating was as bad as our performance. It shouldn’t be excused – @daryl_aka_pilko
Anyone blaming the ref is clutching at straws – @JG16
Goal wouldn’t of happened if JCH didn’t lazily clear the ball with a toe poke straight to Barry Banna. He should of laced past halfway. Hope he’s kicking himself for that – @UtpAdam
The referee will get some fearful stick, but thought he was excellent – @Rutlandspinner