Ricky-Jade Jones scores for Posh v Salford. Photo: David Lowndes.

Goalkeeping errors cost Posh a comfortable win as many of the fans invited to give a six-word summary of the match while also nominating a man of the match.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X...

Should have won easily. Oops mistakes. MOM Poku – @CHAMM24

Kwame Poku in action for Posh v Salford. Photo: David Lowndes.

Bilokapic is young they make mistakes. MOM RJJ. Special mention to JCH for coming on and making a beeline for Bilokapic to reassure him that we all make mistakes – @gruffalo76

Good game ruined by shocking keeper. MOM Knight (just) – @FarrowCarl

Sometimes you just have to laugh. MOM Bilokapic – @buckrodgersposh

Bilo poor, Fernandez got us there. MOM Poku by a long way – @jacobcr27518800

Josh Knight of Peterborough United in action against Salford City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Can’t say it’s his first mistake. MOM Poku – @nonecksomesense

Please don’t play Bilokapic at Wigan! MOM Fernandez as he got Bilokopic out of jail – @derren_cooper

Drop Bilo, Keep faith with RJJ. MOTM Poku – @Storrinho

Extreme faffing about a speciality. Frustrating. MOM Poku – @TobyWoody

Bit wet all round. Lucky draw. MOM Fergie for right subs at the right time to scrape us a replay – @TheKitMatt

Lethargic, no tempo, and don't mention the keeper. MMOM. Poku, best of a bad lot – @Rutlandspinner

Poor performance, poor weather, poor crowd. MOM Poku – @SidDay1

MOM Fernandez. The only one to show fight and desire all game – @Morton110A

Play without a goalkeeper and win! MOM Fergie for rescuing the situation – @MichaelRutkows4