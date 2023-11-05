Peterborough United fans on 2-2 FA Cup draw: 'Sometimes you just have to laugh and faffing about is our speciality'
Goalkeeping errors cost Posh a comfortable win as many of the fans invited to give a six-word summary of the match while also nominating a man of the match.
All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X...
Should have won easily. Oops mistakes. MOM Poku – @CHAMM24
Bilokapic is young they make mistakes. MOM RJJ. Special mention to JCH for coming on and making a beeline for Bilokapic to reassure him that we all make mistakes – @gruffalo76
Good game ruined by shocking keeper. MOM Knight (just) – @FarrowCarl
Sometimes you just have to laugh. MOM Bilokapic – @buckrodgersposh
Bilo poor, Fernandez got us there. MOM Poku by a long way – @jacobcr27518800
Can’t say it’s his first mistake. MOM Poku – @nonecksomesense
Please don’t play Bilokapic at Wigan! MOM Fernandez as he got Bilokopic out of jail – @derren_cooper
Drop Bilo, Keep faith with RJJ. MOTM Poku – @Storrinho
Extreme faffing about a speciality. Frustrating. MOM Poku – @TobyWoody
Bit wet all round. Lucky draw. MOM Fergie for right subs at the right time to scrape us a replay – @TheKitMatt
Lethargic, no tempo, and don't mention the keeper. MMOM. Poku, best of a bad lot – @Rutlandspinner
Poor performance, poor weather, poor crowd. MOM Poku – @SidDay1
MOM Fernandez. The only one to show fight and desire all game – @Morton110A
Play without a goalkeeper and win! MOM Fergie for rescuing the situation – @MichaelRutkows4
Get out of jail card used. MOM Poku – @juppy95