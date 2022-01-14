Peterborough United fans now allowed to attend Cardiff fixture after restrictions eased in Wales

The Cardiff City stadium. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

In December, First Minister Mark Drakeford announced that all sporting events were to be played behind closed doors due to a surge in Omicron Covid-19 cases.

This forced Championship sides Cardiff and Swansea to shut their doors to fans, despite their counterparts in England remaining open.

From Saturday (January 15), 500 people will be permitted to attend outdoor sporting events and this will become full crowds from next Friday (January 21).

This means that Posh’s trip to the Cardiff City Stadium, which is scheduled for Tuesday February 8, is now expected to be played in front of a full crowd.

There is a chance the game may yet be moved back to the Wednesday though, given that Cardiff are in FA Cup action away at Liverpool on the Sunday (February 6). This it yet to be confirmed though.

Posh currently sit four points behind the Bluebirds with a game in hand.