Peterborough United fans’ mixed reaction to defeat at Stoke City: ‘Proud of the team, a real lack of quality, wins will soon arrive, our tactics away from home are a definition of insanity’

Nathan Thompson Peterborough United in action with Morgan Fox of Stoke City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Many supporters seemed happy with the performance level if not the result, but others blamed questionable tactics, poor team selection and a lack of attacking intent.

All comments on Twitter to @PTAlanSwann

I can’t believe we lost, proud of everyone in that team today. The effort was 100% and our luck will change and we will go on a great run of results very soon.

Mark Beevers of Peterborough United in action with Jacob Brown of Stoke City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

@buckrodgersposh

It was comfortably our best away performance, but sadly there is a real lack of quality in many areas throughout the team. Can’t fault the effort though.

@CrispLevi

We were the better side, just lacked the all important goal. Definite improvement and it will come. We defended well for the most part. Great away following, home support dismal! MOTM Szmodics or Thompson.

@JessicaaAC

New contract? Same old performance!

MOM Thompson

@MichaelRutkows4

Same as normal for me. I just hope we stop playing this silly formation away from home and start shooting from anywhere rather than stringing passes between our centre-backs. MOM Thompson, again, doesn’t look out of place at this level.

@JInsky6

Okay, better than normal, but not really as same result. Nothing.

@CHAMM24

Great to have more of the ball, but again did nothing with it. Just seen Fergie’s post-match and in the background the Stoke coaching staff are waking up their goalkeeper after his afternoon nap!

@Robjb86

We ain’t far off the majority of Championship teams, but for some reason we’re reluctant to shoot when in decent positions. MOM Thompson.

@mark9697

Did the Stoke keeper have a save to make?

@CliftonWilliam

Never looked liked scoring really. Too many promising positions end up back in our own half. Mystified how Stoke are 4th! MOM Thompson.

@ShowbizJones

Time after time we get it wrong in away games. Players may not be good enough, but can do it at home so why not away? Not being managed properly?

@POSHLOVERS

We could have played all night and not scored. Stoke well organised and never got out of 2nd gear. We never looked like breaking them down.

@LiamPitch

Have to be more positive, JCH has to play. Another unimpressive opponent, yet another day with 0 points.

Feigning/cheating sadly prospers.

MOM Taylor.

@Fig428

Much improved away performance. Only 1 team wanted to play football and that was Posh, but ultimately we aren’t creating enough chances or are looking for the final pass too often when they should be shooting. Thompson MOM.

@juppy95

Our tactics can be questionable. We had no outlet up front as Szomodics and Dembele were isolated. Thompson battled hard as Beevers did.

@bumblesixteen

It was one of the better performances away from home minus the Hull win, but nothing to show for it. Allowed Stoke to frustrate us unfortunately! Thought Szmodics was MOM.

@kelanlarson

Our tactics away are the definition of insanity, doing the same thing over and over again expecting a different result.

@PUFCChris

We need to start picking up points. Forget spirited performances and ‘unlucky not to win’, points keep us up.