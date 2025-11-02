Peterborough United fans loved their first sight of the free-flowing football promised by the new manager
Debutant boss Luke Williams made a favourable first impression as Posh lifted some of the gloom which has enveloped the club for most of the current campaign.
In a comment on how well the whole team played, six different players were nominated for man of the match. The new manager also picked up the accolade from one fan.
We asked supporters to pinpoint the differences Williams made to the Posh team in his first game in charge, while also nominating a man-of-the-match
All replies to @PTAlanSwann on X...
Front foot forward, all we can ask for – @JustinDB1974
Press and passion, energy until exhausted. Fitness required. MOM Lees – @DOC_Ray
Game made more simple, players responded well. Choice of 5 for MOM, but Collins for me – @adi_mowles
Looked much better defensively. MOM Kioso – @MattCasey111
Quick, organised, tactically spot on. Tom Lees MOM as nothing got by him – @posh1niner1
Very encouraging. More energy and got the ball forward quicker. MOM: Woods - by a country mile his best performance in a Posh shirt – @derren_cooper
More energy. Got the ball forward quicker. MOM Kioso – @AndrewS01534147
A good start. MOM Bass – @petewass
Organised, tactics and formation on point. Brilliant opening game. MOM Woods – @James8045815021
Where have these players been hiding since August?, MOM Woods – @Werrington2
Players in their correct positions, better with wingers! Tom Lees was our best player today – @davidwh1971
Organised, committed, forward thinking, hard working, positive mindset. MOM: Woods – @1_ferguson
Promotion run starts right here, right now – @Mazlotski
Defended well all throughout the team. Refreshed. MOM Kioso – @TobyWoody
More pace more desire. MOM Woods – @gsly1980
It was a Renault Williams performance! MOM Luke Williams – @Beanie1957
Quicker attacking football, enjoyed it. MOM Harry Leonard – @BANDZZZ1412
Quicker and more direct. Lisbie class! MOM Woods – @_sophieox
Passed back when needed, attacked quicker. MOM Lees or Woods – @Ryan19Stephens
Passing forward and ball back in play at speed – @steffandancy
Great start, not sure on the defensive passing out from the back. MOM Leonard – @SBCastorPosh
Simple formation, higher press, more desire, understood task! MOM Tom Lees – @timtomizzi
Better defensively than last week. still need to be more clinical in front of goal. But let’s admit Cardiff Reserves where poor. MOM Lees or Lisbie – @FarrowCarl