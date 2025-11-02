Peterborough United fans loved their first sight of the free-flowing football promised by the new manager

New Posh boss Luke Williams (right) with squad member Declan Frith after the FA Cup win over Cardiff City. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United fans certainly enjoyed a new brand of front-foot attacking football as Cardiff City were despatched 1-0 in the first round of the FA Cup at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Debutant boss Luke Williams made a favourable first impression as Posh lifted some of the gloom which has enveloped the club for most of the current campaign.

In a comment on how well the whole team played, six different players were nominated for man of the match. The new manager also picked up the accolade from one fan.

We asked supporters to pinpoint the differences Williams made to the Posh team in his first game in charge, while also nominating a man-of-the-match

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on X...

Front foot forward, all we can ask for – @JustinDB1974

Press and passion, energy until exhausted. Fitness required. MOM Lees – @DOC_Ray

Game made more simple, players responded well. Choice of 5 for MOM, but Collins for me – @adi_mowles

Looked much better defensively. MOM Kioso – @MattCasey111

Quick, organised, tactically spot on. Tom Lees MOM as nothing got by him – @posh1niner1

Very encouraging. More energy and got the ball forward quicker. MOM: Woods - by a country mile his best performance in a Posh shirt – @derren_cooper

More energy. Got the ball forward quicker. MOM Kioso – @AndrewS01534147

A good start. MOM Bass – @petewass

Organised, tactics and formation on point. Brilliant opening game. MOM Woods – @James8045815021

Where have these players been hiding since August?, MOM Woods – @Werrington2

Players in their correct positions, better with wingers! Tom Lees was our best player today – @davidwh1971

Organised, committed, forward thinking, hard working, positive mindset. MOM: Woods – @1_ferguson

Promotion run starts right here, right now – @Mazlotski

Defended well all throughout the team. Refreshed. MOM Kioso – @TobyWoody

More pace more desire. MOM Woods – @gsly1980

It was a Renault Williams performance! MOM Luke Williams – @Beanie1957

Quicker attacking football, enjoyed it. MOM Harry Leonard – @BANDZZZ1412

Quicker and more direct. Lisbie class! MOM Woods – @_sophieox

Passed back when needed, attacked quicker. MOM Lees or Woods – @Ryan19Stephens

Passing forward and ball back in play at speed – @steffandancy

Great start, not sure on the defensive passing out from the back. MOM Leonard – @SBCastorPosh

Simple formation, higher press, more desire, understood task! MOM Tom Lees – @timtomizzi

Better defensively than last week. still need to be more clinical in front of goal. But let’s admit Cardiff Reserves where poor. MOM Lees or Lisbie – @FarrowCarl