3 . APRIL 28, 1973, COBBLERS 1, POSH 3

It was another 11 years before Posh beat their old rivals away from home again. Second-half goals from Tommy Robson (pictured front right), John Cozens and an own goal from Cobblers' keeper Alan Sterling secured the win on the final day of the Division Four season. Only 2,441 fans turned up for a game between two teams in the bottom six. Photo: Rowland Hobson