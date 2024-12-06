Posh have won a dozen times at both venues, but safe to say the successes at Cobblers stay longer in the memory. Memorable goals, big wins, last-minute goals and milestone goals have all featured in the Posh victories, firstly at the County Ground and more recently at Sixfields.
The full Posh Football League record at Northampton reads: P29 W12 D9 L8 F41 A31
Here are the wins. Some great days amongst them….
1. FEBRUARY 1961, COBBLERS 0, POSH 3.
The Fourth Division Champions brushed most teams aside in their first season as a Football League club, including Cobblers at the County Ground in front of almost 20,000 fans. Terry Bly (pictured), Peter McNamee and Ray Smith scored the goals. Earlier in the season Cobblers had fought back from 3-0 down at half-time to draw 3-3 at London Road. Photo: PT
2. SEPTEMBER 1, 1962, COBBLERS 2, POSH 3
Peter McNamee (pictured above with his step grandson Jack Bloodworth) scored twice for Posh at the County Ground in a Division Three fixture. Terry Simpson scored the other goal in a match that attracted an attendance of just over 16,000. Photo: PT
3. APRIL 28, 1973, COBBLERS 1, POSH 3
It was another 11 years before Posh beat their old rivals away from home again. Second-half goals from Tommy Robson (pictured front right), John Cozens and an own goal from Cobblers' keeper Alan Sterling secured the win on the final day of the Division Four season. Only 2,441 fans turned up for a game between two teams in the bottom six. Photo: Rowland Hobson
4. APRIL 13, 1974, COBBLERS 0, POSH 1
Noel Cantwell's team improved so much the following season they won the Fourth Division title. A single second-half goal from Bert Murray (pictured left with Tommy Robson) won the derby late in the season in front of 11,378. Cobblers also improved greatly and finished fifth. Photo: David Lowndes