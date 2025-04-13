Peterborough United fans in good voice ahead of Vertu Trophy Final against Birmingham City
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Just under 20,000 Peterborough United have made the journey to Wembley for the Vertu Trophy Final.
It’s going be a cracking atmosphere with over 63,000 inside the stadium.
Let’s see if Posh can cause an upset!
