Peterborough United fans in good voice ahead of Vertu Trophy Final against Birmingham City

By Ben Jones
Published 13th Apr 2025, 15:01 BST
Just under 20,000 Peterborough United have made the journey to Wembley for the Vertu Trophy Final.

It’s going be a cracking atmosphere with over 63,000 inside the stadium.

Let’s see if Posh can cause an upset!

