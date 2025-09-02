Peterborough United fans have their say on transfer deadline day - panic buying or astute signings to save the season?

New Posh signing Harry Leonard. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Did Peterborough United go panic buying on transfer deadline day, or have they just saved their season with some astute signings?

Posh fans have mixed views on the signing of 4 new players, strikers Harry Leonard and Jimmy-Jay Morgan and defenders Jacob Mendy and Tom O’Connor.

We asked Posh fans to rate the club’s deadline day work out of 10 with an explanation.

All responses to @PTAlanSwann on X….

4/10.. Another young forward unproven. Needed someone up top with some experience – @turnerSteve1980

It's a 6 for me, a little bit all over the place and new forwards have a huge weight on young shoulders. Wrexham lads will tighten it up in defence – @KevinWilso90128

The club have taken a long look at themselves and done something about it. We all need to get behind the team now – @statscallitout.

Too soon to mark out of 10, but I'm a lot happier with the squad now and excited for the season. The experience in defence will definitely help. Hope Harry Leonard can keep fit, but where's the service coming from? – @DavePufc

Impossible to give a mark out of 10until I get a chance to see the players in action. I can’t offer an opinion on players I’ve never heard of – @TobyWoody

Too little, too late. Potentially some decent signings, but can we afford to give them time to gel? 8.4/10, – @Peter_POSH

Not sure how the club are getting around FFP now with such a huge squad, not helped with so few departures, and Ferguson said only last week he didn't want a big squad. New main man up front will need to stay fit and play many games, but overall, some good signings. 7/10 – @PoshboyAlan

Should have been done much earlier. Management need to take a good long look at themselves as it seems like panic buying as they got it wrong from the retained list right up to deadline day – @PaulPosh

7 out of 10. Got some forwards, but the bloated squad will take some managing now. Hopefully Fergie has his best starting XI in mind – @romysdad

8/10 competition for places all over the pitch. Need to give them time to settle, then think we'll be ok. I'll stand by my top 8 pre season prediction – @IanJBryant

8/10 with the only downside being the size of the squad. Plenty of experience throughout the team now, peppered with exciting, young players. Can’t knock DMac for not investing. Really hopeful going forward for the rest of the season – @JamesGWesley

6/10. Squad is massive, scattergun signings with very little sign of a plan, good to have a striker, but hard to see where the service comes from – @ShiellB1

8/10, great defensive players for our new system and a potentially top drawer striker. Very excited for what’s to come UTP! – @d3nielbatesss

7.5/10, once everyone’s fit the squad looks majorly improved compared to a month ago with 6-8 new starting XI players, as long as Leonard/Morgan can bag goals and stay fit we should be fine now – @danhoward_

5/10 too many defenders, and bloated squad – @OllyOllyPosh

10/10. Should be top 6 come May. No need to panic. I’m going September unbeaten and then watch us fly up the table. Very excited now! – @jononicholls78