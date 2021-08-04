Peterborough United fans have their say on the Championship 2021-22. Posh will survive, but Derby County are doomed!
Peterborough United fans are adamant Posh will survive in the Championship, but they believe crisis club Derby County are doomed!
Followers of @PTAlanSwann on Twitter were asked to make their predictions for the 2021-22 season.
The questions were: a) Where will Posh finish in the Championship?, b) Who will win the title? c) Who will finish bottom? d) Who will be Posh player of the year?
Close to 100 Posh fans responded with the following results...
Only three predicted relegation for Darren Ferguson’s side. Two believe Posh will win promotion!
*The most popular finishing position was 18th (21 votes) with all positions from first to 23rd covered.
* Predictably the three relegated Premier League clubs dominated the Championship title-winning predictions. Fulham and West Brom picked up 27 nominations apiece followed by Sheffield United (18). Other teams nominated were Bournemouth (16), Swansea (4), Cardiff (3) and Posh (1)
*An astonishing 79 contributors tipped crisis club Derby County to finish bottom of the Championship this season. Other teams nominated: Blackpool (7), Huddersfield (4), Hull (2), Luton (1), Millwall (1), Preston (1) and Coventry (1).
*A dozen Posh players led by Jack Taylor (22 votes) were nominated for player-of-the-season. Others in order were: Josh Knight (18), Jorge Grant (17), Jonson Clarkle-Harris (11), Sammie Szmodics (9), Christy Pym (5), Nathan Thompson (4), Jack Marriott (3), Joe Ward (3), Siriki Dembele (24), Ronnie Edwards (1) and Dan Butler (1).