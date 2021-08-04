Peterborough United fans have their say on the Championship 2021-22. Posh will survive, but Derby County are doomed!

Nathan Thompson (left) and Jack Taylor picked up nominations for Posh player-of-the-year for the 2021-22 season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Followers of @PTAlanSwann on Twitter were asked to make their predictions for the 2021-22 season.

The questions were: a) Where will Posh finish in the Championship?, b) Who will win the title? c) Who will finish bottom? d) Who will be Posh player of the year?

Close to 100 Posh fans responded with the following results...

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has a tough job on his hands this season. Photo: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Only three predicted relegation for Darren Ferguson’s side. Two believe Posh will win promotion!

*The most popular finishing position was 18th (21 votes) with all positions from first to 23rd covered.

* Predictably the three relegated Premier League clubs dominated the Championship title-winning predictions. Fulham and West Brom picked up 27 nominations apiece followed by Sheffield United (18). Other teams nominated were Bournemouth (16), Swansea (4), Cardiff (3) and Posh (1)

*An astonishing 79 contributors tipped crisis club Derby County to finish bottom of the Championship this season. Other teams nominated: Blackpool (7), Huddersfield (4), Hull (2), Luton (1), Millwall (1), Preston (1) and Coventry (1).