Peterborough United fans have been snapping up tickets for the final game of the season at Rotherham United

By Alan Swann
Published 25th Apr 2025, 10:56 BST
RUan De Havilland in action for Posh v Rotherham United in October. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comRUan De Havilland in action for Posh v Rotherham United in October. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
RUan De Havilland in action for Posh v Rotherham United in October. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Peterborough United have already sold over 400 tickets for the final League One game of the season at Rotherham United on Saturday, May 3.

Posh fans will be accommodated in the covered seating behind the goal (South Stand) at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. Tickets are cheaper if purchased in advance of match day.

Prices (in advance): Adults: £25, Seniors 60+: £18, U22s: £18, Armed Forces: £18, Disabled (Adults): £18, U18s: £10, U14s: £8

Match Day: Adults: £27, Seniors 60+: £20, U22s: £20, Armed Forces: £20, Disabled (Adults): £20, U18s: £11, U14s: £9.

Under 14 tickets need to be purchased with a full paying adult.

Tickets are now on sale from www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

Posh drew 3-3 with Rotherham at London Road earlier this season. Former Posh Golden Boot winner Jonson Clarke-Harris scored for ‘The Millers’ in that game.

