Peterborough United fans happy and relieved after a first win in 10 competitive games, plus a landslide win in man-of-the-match vote

Posh fans and players celebrate a goal against Wycombe. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United fans expressed relief as well as joy after a first win in 10 competitive games this season for their club.

Posh beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium with goals from Matthew Garbett and Jimmy-Jay Morgan.

Garbett was the landslide winner of the man-of-the-match vote.

The PT asked for 6-word summaries of the game and that man-of-the-match nomination.

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on X...

Fergie out banner back in shed. MOM Fergie – @wackerlegend

Excellent 45 minutes. Battling rewarded by win. MoM Not even a debate, even the sponsors got it right – @adi_mowles

Hard fought victory. And we're off! Garbett outstanding MOM – @richardgarratt2

Built on last week’s promising performance. MOM Garbett – @cooper_derren

Strong first half, faded after break. MOM Garbett – @IanJBryant

Something to build on, positive step. MOTM Garbett – @StevenAdams2

A huge relief in all honesty MOM Garbett – @romysdad

Total team upgrade. Garbett a revelation – @SidDay1

Good win - stress levels very high! – @poshjoegb

Much better performance, big three points. Garbett MOM – @tomsan456

Really positive step against poor opposition. Garbett MOM by quite a long way – @csking75

Decent step in the right direction! @OHarniess

Imagine when we nail second halves – @eamonnduff

A win, Garbett too good for league – @GlennHackney11