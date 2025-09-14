Peterborough United fans happy and relieved after a first win in 10 competitive games, plus a landslide win in man-of-the-match vote
Posh beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium with goals from Matthew Garbett and Jimmy-Jay Morgan.
Garbett was the landslide winner of the man-of-the-match vote.
The PT asked for 6-word summaries of the game and that man-of-the-match nomination.
All replies to @PTAlanSwann on X...
Fergie out banner back in shed. MOM Fergie – @wackerlegend
Excellent 45 minutes. Battling rewarded by win. MoM Not even a debate, even the sponsors got it right – @adi_mowles
Hard fought victory. And we're off! Garbett outstanding MOM – @richardgarratt2
Built on last week’s promising performance. MOM Garbett – @cooper_derren
Strong first half, faded after break. MOM Garbett – @IanJBryant
Something to build on, positive step. MOTM Garbett – @StevenAdams2
A huge relief in all honesty MOM Garbett – @romysdad
Total team upgrade. Garbett a revelation – @SidDay1
Good win - stress levels very high! – @poshjoegb
Much better performance, big three points. Garbett MOM – @tomsan456
Really positive step against poor opposition. Garbett MOM by quite a long way – @csking75
Decent step in the right direction! @OHarniess
Imagine when we nail second halves – @eamonnduff
A win, Garbett too good for league – @GlennHackney11