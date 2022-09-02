Peterborough United fans generally pleased with deadline day business with Ronnie Edwards staying but still wanted more- even suggesting a potential return for Ryan Bennett
Peterborough United fans were generally happy with the club’s business on deadline day, which saw comings and goings but crucially not Ronnie Edwards.
Posh cancelled the contract of young striker Harmeed Ishola and let Ryan Broom and Idris Kanu leave the club-moving to Cheltenham and Barnet respectively- but were able to hold onto much-covered defender Ronnie Edwards despite interest from Crystal Palace and Chelsea.
Posh fans were largely happy with the final day of the window, especially with the resolve of the club to keep hold of Edwards but many had called for more signings such as a full-back and a number 10. It is was even suggested that the club look to re-sign a former hero who had his contract cancelled on Thursday.
All fans comments sent to @PTAlanSwann and @PTBenJones on Twitter...
No problem whatsoever. Surprised that Plymouth didn’t put a bid in for Ryan Broom -apparently they rated him. Delighted that we’ve hung onto Ronnie Edwards – of course he will go when the time is right for him. New injured Newcastle defender – no idea! Never heard of him. @TobyWoody
Not many L1 clubs would reject £4m+ on deadline day so credit where due. We’ve got a promotion-winning left-sided CB, the injury is annoying. Still short of LWB and striker cover but time to start putting points on the board consistently @DazMoody
I’d say we needed a RB. LB is strong with Butler, Tomlinson and Burrows. RB is just Thompson as Mensah isn’t stepping up. But we will manage. 7/10 window that. Just a RB short of one of our best in a while. 100 times better than last summer. @AdammortonJ
Decent day. Glad we didn’t cave and give Ronnie away. Needs a solid 4 months, no injuries and hopefully we can get a better fee in January @poshforever2
Good day, we need defenders so to keep Edwards and sign another makes sense. Can we also get Ryan Bennett (free agent) in on a free? @steverodz
Would’ve liked a number ten, but overall not bad at all. Few interesting free agents kicking about now too @PoshStats
New left CB makes some sense now we have kept Ronnie. Get fit, proves his worth, extend loan to end of season, sell Ronnie at Xmas for a zillion quid. Dead wood all gone. Another forward would have been good but a tad greedy @Rutlandspinner
Left back and back up striker would have been handy! We'll know come May! @davidwh1971