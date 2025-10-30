Peterborough United fans feeling positive about the appointment of new manager Luke Williams
Williams was confirmed as Posh boss on Wednesday evening in succession to club legend Darren Ferguson.
All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X…
One single remit for 25/26: survival. He’ll be judged on 26/27, where hopefully he’ll assemble a side capable of challenging in the top half of League One again. Exciting appointment – @MrD23English
This is an excellent appointment. It brings fresh ideas, and I’m eager to see how the players respond. I’m very excited and optimistic about what the future holds – @statscallitout
I won't get over Ferguson being sacked for a while. We were 13th in the form table, and I thought he was due far more time. I don't think we have the squad for Williams to improve us drastically anyway – @CrispLevi
Very happy. Wanted him before. Think that’s when he then went to Swansea – @richard_pufc86
It’s time for a fresh start and I think it’s a good appointment. His Notts County team were exciting to watch. He needs to be given time though, as I don’t think it will be easy turning things around immediately. I still have my doubts as to how good these players really are – @cooper_derren
Great appointment if we had players for his style. We don't. Huge risk, but one worth taking – @PaulDay1552789
Let's get behind him on Saturday UTP! – @SidDay1
Seeing fresh faces in the dugout will make a huge difference to our season. It was time – @ChrisCook007
Really happy, as good as we could hope to attract. Looking forward to seeing the season turn around – @C5RNS
Happy. If we're realistic it's the best we could expect. He did well at Notts County, okay at Swansea mainly and built up good experience as assistant beforehand as well. Plays the right type of football for a Posh team – @almostnorthern
Happy with the arrival of Williams. It's about time we freshened things up as it was getting stale. Hopefully will bring new ideas and get the best out of Harry Leonard in particular – @OHarniess
Very happy, think he can sort out goal scoring problems out and bring the entertainment back – @George_pufc1
Temu appointment sadly – @SausageFing8rs
We don’t have the squad for the type of football he wants to play, he’s just a cheaper Russell Martin – @PUFCChris
If, and it’s a big if, he can get Posh playing like Notts County did a couple of seasons back then it has to be positive, but time will tell – @Deepingposh
Sounds like a promising appointment. Time will tell though, as the cliche goes football is a results based industry – @StevenAdams2
Gutted. I wanted someone funny like Rooney or Sol Campbell – @ffsposh
He'll get you the results you need. Out of the two (him and Russell Martin) he was the tactical brains at MK – @MKDonsWorldwide
it’s the right fit for a club of our size. I think he’ll be able to galvanise what, on paper, is a half decent squad. Expectations are low currently, so just get us motoring up the table and as far away from the relegation zone as possible – @JamesGWesley
it's probably the highest profile appointment we could have made in our current predicament. Very happy to see how he does – @ThanstonCrabb
I have absolutely no idea whether he will be any good. Much like most of our fans including many of the experts who are convinced he is either brilliant or rubbish – @Peter_POSH