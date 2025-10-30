Peterborough United fans feeling positive about the appointment of new manager Luke Williams

Luke Williams towards the end of his time at Swansea City. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images).

There has been a very positive response from these Peterborough United fans to the appointment of Luke Williams as manager.

Williams was confirmed as Posh boss on Wednesday evening in succession to club legend Darren Ferguson.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X…

One single remit for 25/26: survival. He’ll be judged on 26/27, where hopefully he’ll assemble a side capable of challenging in the top half of League One again. Exciting appointment – @MrD23English

This is an excellent appointment. It brings fresh ideas, and I’m eager to see how the players respond. I’m very excited and optimistic about what the future holds – @statscallitout

I won't get over Ferguson being sacked for a while. We were 13th in the form table, and I thought he was due far more time. I don't think we have the squad for Williams to improve us drastically anyway – @CrispLevi

Very happy. Wanted him before. Think that’s when he then went to Swansea – @richard_pufc86

It’s time for a fresh start and I think it’s a good appointment. His Notts County team were exciting to watch. He needs to be given time though, as I don’t think it will be easy turning things around immediately. I still have my doubts as to how good these players really are – @cooper_derren

Great appointment if we had players for his style. We don't. Huge risk, but one worth taking – @PaulDay1552789

Let's get behind him on Saturday UTP! – @SidDay1

Seeing fresh faces in the dugout will make a huge difference to our season. It was time – @ChrisCook007

Really happy, as good as we could hope to attract. Looking forward to seeing the season turn around – @C5RNS

Happy. If we're realistic it's the best we could expect. He did well at Notts County, okay at Swansea mainly and built up good experience as assistant beforehand as well. Plays the right type of football for a Posh team – @almostnorthern

Happy with the arrival of Williams. It's about time we freshened things up as it was getting stale. Hopefully will bring new ideas and get the best out of Harry Leonard in particular – @OHarniess

Very happy, think he can sort out goal scoring problems out and bring the entertainment back – @George_pufc1

Temu appointment sadly – @SausageFing8rs

We don’t have the squad for the type of football he wants to play, he’s just a cheaper Russell Martin – @PUFCChris

If, and it’s a big if, he can get Posh playing like Notts County did a couple of seasons back then it has to be positive, but time will tell – @Deepingposh

Sounds like a promising appointment. Time will tell though, as the cliche goes football is a results based industry – @StevenAdams2

Gutted. I wanted someone funny like Rooney or Sol Campbell – @ffsposh

He'll get you the results you need. Out of the two (him and Russell Martin) he was the tactical brains at MK – @MKDonsWorldwide

it’s the right fit for a club of our size. I think he’ll be able to galvanise what, on paper, is a half decent squad. Expectations are low currently, so just get us motoring up the table and as far away from the relegation zone as possible – @JamesGWesley

it's probably the highest profile appointment we could have made in our current predicament. Very happy to see how he does – @ThanstonCrabb

I have absolutely no idea whether he will be any good. Much like most of our fans including many of the experts who are convinced he is either brilliant or rubbish – @Peter_POSH