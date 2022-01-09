Peterborough United fans far from encouraged by an FA Cup win over Bristol Rovers: ‘This team would struggle in League One, more players of Mumba’s quality required, a player who needs nine chances to score and has the manager lost his edge?’

Bali Mumba of Peterborough United in action against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Sammie Szmodics and debutant Bali Mumba scored the goals for Posh against a depleted League Two side to book Posh a place in the fourth round.

But Posh fans didn’t see a performance which suggested their team could escape the Championship relegation zone.

No encouragement, not without 4-5 quality loanees, but you can only beat what’s in front of you.

Sammie Szmodics of Peterborough United shoots at goal against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Quality & weight of pass is appalling far too many times- why? Strikers are immediately needed.

Edwards is class, MOM every week! 4th round looms, more possible cash with a good draw - positives!

@Fig428

It was good enough without being good enough.

@adi_mowles

Mark Beevers leaving would surely open up the perfect opportunity to make Mumba No. 5.

@The_real_Bats

Would struggle in League One with these players and tactics! Mumba our best player, but will need to be more disciplined assuming he’s a defender!

@davidwh1971

Bali Mumba was different class when he came on. A couple more like him and we might have half a chance.

@StimsonBarry

Wasteful finishing. Not enough quality or fight. Dare I say drawing Cambridge/Man City in the next round might be highlight of the season?

@TimOver_Atkins

Saw plenty on positives. MOM Sammie Szmodics as he never stops running or gives up. He’ll score plenty. Bit unlucky today, but admittedly should have scored more. At least he’s a striker who keeps himself in shape and fit.

@buckrodgersposh

The manager’s performance was the worst. The system was wrong from the off. I didn’t feel like we used that game to be ready for the league games coming.

@craigbucks

The game probably confirmed we’re not at Championship level unfortunately. If that had been a first or second round game nobody would have been surprised. Nice to see a game and see Posh win a cup tie though.

@Mgdservices1972

Distinctly average performance against a League Two team. We are a million miles away from the free scoring teams of years previous. At times we resemble a team of grandads playing walking football. Shooting boots gone! Midfielders playing in forwards roles, forwards on bench. I’m afraid to admit that I’m beginning to resign myself to us playing at the Abbey Stadium next season.

@frankie198311

Didn’t see much to encourage me. No cutting edge against a lower league team at home.

@EasterlyView

Szmodics needs 9 clear cut chances to score. Can’t be a striker and miss the chances he did.

@DANPUFC1988

Finishing showed we we do not score in the league. Szmodics could have had 4/5 with better finishing. Midfield players first half too slow, although encouraging runs made. We played the majority of that game with no striker.

@DOC_RAY

We still have no cutting edge up top. Miss way too many chances.

@footydaz

I’m afraid to say, although we won, at times the players struggled against a patched up Rovers team. Very lucky with a minute of injury time to go as they score only to have it ruled out, otherwise we might have been looking at penalties after extra time.

@RayJohn63032595

I think that’s clear where the answers to our problems lay. The manager in my view has lost his edge and the players a tree not interested. For the first time I think we need a change. Simply not up to it.

@PaulHolliday9

MOM Bali Mumba for his directness in scoring the winning goal. Sadly I saw nothing to give me optimism for the rest of the season. We had the chance to be confident, commanding and clinical but didn’t take it.

@TobyWoody

If I owned the club I’d be worrying about staying in the Championship. Feel for the 3 owners, huge investment needed.

@ChrisCook1979

We need to be more clinical. Mumba was different gravy, but we need a striker with the same sort of pedigree and the jury is still out on our ‘keeper.

@theperkins

It felt like a mid-table League 2 game.

@ryan_kelly23

Until we sign more players like Mumba then we ain’t staying in the Championship. That being said MOM Szmodics.