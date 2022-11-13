News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United fans did not hold back on boss Grant McCann after disappointing late collapse against Exeter City

Peterborough United fans did not hold back on their anger after an away collapse saw the side turn all three points into none in the closing stages.

By Ben Jones
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United cuts a dejected figure after Exeter City score the winning goal. Photo: Joe Dent.
Here are a selection of post-match comments from fans to @PTBenJones on Twitter…

Only one person to blame for this. What was McCann thinking with the substitutions? 3 points chucked away. Pathetic.

@capper_mike

Awful tactical decision when we went 2-1 up. No need to change the defence, we were comfy. I hope Grant admits this.

@craigDLyons

Ask McCann why he keeps changing formation when we go in front late on. Costs us so many times

@alanposh

Subs weren't needed

@14obrien141

Here’s an idea for him, don’t make them then. (on McCann saying he is panicking when it comes to making substitutes)

@JeffriesTom

18 points dropped from winning positions in 18 games. If we could hold our nerve more we probably would be top

@AJM67250925

Why can we not hold onto a lead and see the games out? Do we have to chop and change the team when we are winning? I say no

@RayJohn63032595

