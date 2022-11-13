Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United cuts a dejected figure after Exeter City score the winning goal. Photo: Joe Dent.

Here are a selection of post-match comments from fans to @PTBenJones on Twitter…

Only one person to blame for this. What was McCann thinking with the substitutions? 3 points chucked away. Pathetic.

@capper_mike

Awful tactical decision when we went 2-1 up. No need to change the defence, we were comfy. I hope Grant admits this.

@craigDLyons

Ask McCann why he keeps changing formation when we go in front late on. Costs us so many times

@alanposh

Subs weren't needed

@14obrien141

Here’s an idea for him, don’t make them then. (on McCann saying he is panicking when it comes to making substitutes)

@JeffriesTom

18 points dropped from winning positions in 18 games. If we could hold our nerve more we probably would be top

@AJM67250925

Why can we not hold onto a lead and see the games out? Do we have to chop and change the team when we are winning? I say no