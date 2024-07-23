Posh fans at home. Photo David Lowndes.

The behaviour of ​Peterborough United fans will determine home supporter use of the GH Display Stand.

​Posh have appealed for fans to show respect to the safety and security rules at football matches.

If that happens home supporters can expect to use both ends of the Weston Homes Stadium in competitive matches in the 2024-25 season.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: “We want to see our fans in all sides of our stadium, but we need to behave well in the GH Display Stand for it to happen.

"We don’t want to see flares, fighting or screaming.”

Home supporters will have the option to purchase tickets in the GH Display Stand for the first two League One home games of the season against Huddersfield Town (August 10) and Wrexham (August 31).

Initially blocks E4, E5 and E6 will be open to home fans.

Depending on the level of demand from both teams the other half of the stand may open fully for Posh fans or house away supporters.

The club’s goal is to reach a point where the GH Display Stand can be a designated home only stand for every game, but that will depend on fans staying on the right side of a ‘safety advisory’ group.

Posh were given use of the the whole GH Display Stand for the home local derby against Cambridge United last season, but the stand was handed over to fans of well-supported clubs like Portsmouth.

Some fans would prefer the designated home end of the Weston Homes Stadium to become the GH Display Stand rather then the London Road End of the ground.