Peterborough United fans can get their photo taken with the Vertu Trophy, plus the silverware from two previous Wembley triumphs!

Peterborough United fans can get their picture taken with the Vertu Trophy on Thursday (April 17).

Posh fans have been given a unique opportunity to get their photo taken with all three of the club’s EFL trophies.

On Thursday (April 17), the 2014 Johnstone's Paint Trophy, the 2024 Bristol Street Motors Trophy and the 2025 Vertu Trophy will all be in the club shop with club photographer Joe Dent on hand to take photos of fans with them.

Additional time slots have been added at 3pm-5pm and 6pm-8pm.

Peterborough United lift the Vertu Trophy at Wembley. Photo: David Lowndes.

Prices are frozen from the same event last season:

• 1 print - £10 • 2 prints - £18 • 3 prints - £24 • 4 prints - £28 • 5 prints - £30

Spaces are limited so fans must book to avoid disappointment, visit https://www.eticketing.co.uk/theposh/EDP/Event/Index/3275.