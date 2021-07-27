Peterborough United fans can buy tickets for the Championship opener at Luton Town from Wednesday morning

Tickets for Peterborough United’s Championship opener at Luton Town on Saturday, August 7 go on sale to Posh fans tomorrow (July 28).

By Alan Swann
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 6:54 pm
Kenilworth Road. Photo: Richard Heatchcote Getty Images.

Posh have only received an allocation of 1,000 tickets for the game at Kenilworth Road. Tickets are restricted to one per person.

Tickets are priced at £26 for adults, £20 for over 65s and under 22s, £17 for over 75s and under 19s, £9 for accompanied under 17s and £6 for accompanied under 10s.

They will be sold on a priority points basis:

Wednesday, July 28 (10am): 1,100 points

Thursday, July 29 (10am): 1,000 points

Friday, July 30 (10am): 900 points

Saturday, July 31 (10am): 700 points.

Sunday, August 1 (10am): 500 points

Monday, August 2 (10am): 230 points.

Any remaining tickets will go on general sale from Tuesday, August 3 (10am):

Luton Town