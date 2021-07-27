Peterborough United fans can buy tickets for the Championship opener at Luton Town from Wednesday morning
Tickets for Peterborough United’s Championship opener at Luton Town on Saturday, August 7 go on sale to Posh fans tomorrow (July 28).
Posh have only received an allocation of 1,000 tickets for the game at Kenilworth Road. Tickets are restricted to one per person.
Tickets are priced at £26 for adults, £20 for over 65s and under 22s, £17 for over 75s and under 19s, £9 for accompanied under 17s and £6 for accompanied under 10s.
They will be sold on a priority points basis:
Wednesday, July 28 (10am): 1,100 points
Thursday, July 29 (10am): 1,000 points
Friday, July 30 (10am): 900 points
Saturday, July 31 (10am): 700 points.
Sunday, August 1 (10am): 500 points
Monday, August 2 (10am): 230 points.
Any remaining tickets will go on general sale from Tuesday, August 3 (10am):