Peterborough United fans attended a promotion party at the Weston Homes Stadium.

By Alan Swann
Published 9th Apr 2025, 10:01 BST
Peterborough United fans were invited to a promotion party at the Weston Homes Stadium last night.

Unfortunately it was held in honour of Birmingham City who clinched promotion from League One with a 2-1 Tuesday night win at Posh.

PT photographer David Lowndes captured pictures of Posh fans before kick-off. Did he get a shot of you?

POSH v BIRMINGHAM CITY FANS GALLERY

Photo: David Lowndes

POSH v BIRMINGHAM CITY FANS GALLERY

Photo: David Lowndes

POSH v BIRMINGHAM CITY FANS GALLERY

Photo: David Lowndes

POSH v BIRMINGHAM CITY FANS GALLERY

Photo: David Lowndes

