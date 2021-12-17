Peterborough United fans asked to give generously towards a Christmas dinner event for the homeless and vulnerable in Blackpool
Members of Blackpool FC’s ‘Tangerine Family’ will be holding a bucket collection before the home game against Peterborough United tomorrow (December 18).
The collection is to raise funds towards a Christmas dinner event for homeless and vulnerable people organised by a group of Blackpool fans.
Everyone of the guests will receive presents of items of personal care, as well as warm clothing, some of which has been donated by members of the first team.
All the food is being donated by local businesses.
The organisers are urging people to donate whatever they can afford into the Tangerine buckets which will be at all the access gates and at The Armfield Club.
For those without cash a QR code will be available which will link to the events justgiving page.
For further information contact @TheWhittards on Twitter.