Peterborough United fans are talking of a great escape again after a first win in 16 Championship matches
Some Peterborough United fans were guilty of getting a little carried away after yesterday’s 3-1 win at QPR, but who can really blame them?
Talk of a ‘great escape’ illuminated Twitter after just a second away win of the season and a first Championship success in 16 matches.
Posh fans were delighted with the performance of several players with Jack Marriott, the scorer of a worldie goal, collecting the most man-of-the-man match nominations.
Too late...or is it? MOM Grant McCann for telling JCH to get ‘concussed’ and the club doctor for confirming what was obvious to all.
@adi_mowles
Great day out. 3 points. MOM Josh Knight.
@andyjimmyfisher
Great performance/away day at last! MoM Marriott.
@Mgdservices1972
We couldn’t could we? MOM Joe Ward, JCH a close 2nd.
@DavePufc
‘Great Escape’ is going to happen!
@buckrodgersposh
Can we play QPR every week? MOM Marriott.
@wackerlegend
Deserved win. Great effort from all! MOM Marriott.
@ShowbizJones
Can we still make the playoffs? MoM Marriott.
@PUFCChris
Oh happy days, enjoyed that win!
@SportingTC
Didn’t see that coming, but superb. MOM Szmodics.
@PaulDayNew
Composed 2nd half deserved all 3 points. MOM all of them for the win.
@MNurrish
A Premier league performance from Posh! MOM The whole team.
@MichaelRutkows4
Unexpected, top 2nd half, controlled the game. MOM Marriott.
@poshskin1105
That was more like it. MOM JCH
@PaulGC84
Shame it’s the international break now! MOM Marriott.
@SteveDilley1
Shape, concentration, directness, standing up tall. MOM JCH.
@TobyWoody
Class performance, looking better each game. MOM Szmodics.
@Askan37
It was worth the wait to see an away win. MOM Marriot.
@emmaverde9
Long time coming, great escape now? Marriott MOTM.
@MichaelRealReed
Did not expect that at all. MOM Marriott.
@Alexnelson2004
Why’s it taken Posh so long?
@HillingdonPosh
Improvement continues under McCann, MOM Szmodics
@lowestoftposh
A game of two halves. MOM Knight.
@DOC_Ray