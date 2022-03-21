Peterborough United fans are talking of a great escape again after a first win in 16 Championship matches

Jack Marriott of Peterborough United celebrates his goal against Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Talk of a ‘great escape’ illuminated Twitter after just a second away win of the season and a first Championship success in 16 matches.

Posh fans were delighted with the performance of several players with Jack Marriott, the scorer of a worldie goal, collecting the most man-of-the-man match nominations.

Too late...or is it? MOM Grant McCann for telling JCH to get ‘concussed’ and the club doctor for confirming what was obvious to all.

Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United celebrates his second goal of the game against Queens Park Rangers with Jack Taylor (right). Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

@adi_mowles

Great day out. 3 points. MOM Josh Knight.

@andyjimmyfisher

Great performance/away day at last! MoM Marriott.

Sammie Szmodics of Peterborough United challenges Sam McCallum and Keiren Westwood of Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

@Mgdservices1972

We couldn’t could we? MOM Joe Ward, JCH a close 2nd.

@DavePufc

‘Great Escape’ is going to happen!

@buckrodgersposh

Can we play QPR every week? MOM Marriott.

@wackerlegend

Deserved win. Great effort from all! MOM Marriott.

@ShowbizJones

Can we still make the playoffs? MoM Marriott.

@PUFCChris

Oh happy days, enjoyed that win!

@SportingTC

Didn’t see that coming, but superb. MOM Szmodics.

@PaulDayNew

Composed 2nd half deserved all 3 points. MOM all of them for the win.

@MNurrish

A Premier league performance from Posh! MOM The whole team.

@MichaelRutkows4

Unexpected, top 2nd half, controlled the game. MOM Marriott.

@poshskin1105

That was more like it. MOM JCH

@PaulGC84

Shame it’s the international break now! MOM Marriott.

@SteveDilley1

Shape, concentration, directness, standing up tall. MOM JCH.

@TobyWoody

Class performance, looking better each game. MOM Szmodics.

@Askan37

It was worth the wait to see an away win. MOM Marriot.

@emmaverde9

Long time coming, great escape now? Marriott MOTM.

@MichaelRealReed

Did not expect that at all. MOM Marriott.

@Alexnelson2004

Why’s it taken Posh so long?

@HillingdonPosh

Improvement continues under McCann, MOM Szmodics

@lowestoftposh

A game of two halves. MOM Knight.