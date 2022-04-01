Peterborough United fall to defeat in the Lions’ den

Kai Corbett.

A second-half goal from Sean O’Brien secured the points for a Lions team who included a handful of players with first-team appearances to their name.

Posh defended solidly throughout and Kai Corbett and Will Van Leir came close to nicking an equaliser in the final stages.

Corbett, who was returning from injury looked lively throughout as a young Posh side battled well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inside the opening three minutes of the contest, goalkeeper Will Lakin made a smart double stop to keep out Ryan Leonard and Connor Mahoney.

Skipper Charlie O’Connell fired into the side-netting on 10 minutes from the best first-half chance of the match for Posh.

The home side opened the scoring on the hour mark as O’Brien tapped home from close-range after good work from Seb Drozd. Lions keeper Gilmore produced a fine stop to keep out a powerful effort from Corbett at the back post on 71 minutes as Posh came close to levelling the scores.

Lakin produced another eye-catching save to keep out O’Brien as the game moved towards the final 10 minutes, but it was Posh who finished strongly as Van Lier’s effort from long-range expertly tipped over by the keeper.

Posh face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the quarter-finals of the Premier League Cup on Sunday, April a0 (2pm) with season ticket holders admitted for free. Admission is £3 for adults and £1 for concessions and the game will also be streamed on Posh+ with commentary for £3.