George Nevett tries to encourage his side in last night's defeat at Stockport.

Peterborough United have fallen further down the League One table following Saturday’s fixtures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh have now slid down to 16th place after Leyton Orient, Exeter and Charlton all picked up victories.

Leyton Orient produced a fantastic 4-0 victory away at Posh’s opponents on December 29, Barnsley with goals from Jamie Donley, Omar Beckles and Charlie Kelman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exeter came from behind at strugglers Burton Albion with goals from Josh Magennis and Millenic Alli to record a 2-1 victory and Charlton thumped Northampton 5-0 at Sixfields.

Greg Docherty (2), Tyreece Campbell, Myles Leaburn and Danny Hylton made it a miserable afternoon for the Cobblers.

Wigan could have overtaken Posh but stayed 17th after they blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home against bottom side Shrewsbury.

Blackpool and Stevenage moved three and two points clear of Posh respectively after they played out a 0-0 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh’s Boxing Day opponents Mansfield ended a seven game winless run with a 1-0 victory over Rotherham- with a Deji Oshilaja goal- which kept the Millers below Posh in 18th.

Elsewhere, managerless Bristol Rovers held Wrexham 1-1 at home and Lincoln moved ahead of Reading and into the play-offs with a 2-0 victory over the Royals at Sincil Bank,

Results: Bristol Rovers 1-1 Wrexham; Lincoln 2-0 Reading; Barnsley 0-4 Leyton Orient; Blackpool 0-0 Stevenage; Burton 1-2 Exeter; Mansfield 1-0 Rotherham; Northampton 0-5 Charlton; Wigan 2-2 Shrewsbury.

Crawley, who sit 21st, host Birmingham on Monday night so Posh remain five points clear of safety.

LOANEES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kabongo Tshimanga scored twice for the first time in a match in his Football League career to help Swindon record a vital 3-1 win at home against Grimsby at they continue to battle the drop in League Two.

David Ajiboye scored his first goal of the season to keep York top of the National League. Ajiboye had only been substituted on five minutes earlier in the 3-0 win at home to Southend.

Romoney Crichlow played 90 minutes as Dagenham and Redbridge were stuffed 3-0 away at Wealdstone, who began the day level with two sides in the bottom four.

Young midfielder Tom Unwin has joined Newmarket Town on a short-term work experience loan. He made his debut in a 2-1 defeat away at Haringey Borough in the Isthmian League North.