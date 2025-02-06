Holders Peterborough United’s Vertu Trophy draw luck ran out on Saturday as they were handed a tough semi-final trip to Wrexham or Bolton Wanderers.

The tie will be played week commencing February 24. Wrexham host Bolton in their quarter final on Tuesday (February 11). League One title favourites Birmingham City will entertain League Two outfit Bradford City in the other semi final in week commencing February 17.

Posh beat Cheltenham Town 3-2 in their quarter-final tie last Wednesday, a game that featured a first appearance since October 19 for experienced goalkeeper Jed Steer. That was the sixth time in seven knockout games in the last two seasons that Posh had been drawn at home in the Trophy, four of them against League Two sides, once against Arsenal Under 21s and once against Northampton Town who turned up for their tie with a depleted line-up.