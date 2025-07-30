Peterborough United face a tough opening fixture as they start their bid for a third EFL Trophy success in a row
Peterborough United will start their bid for a third straight EFL Trophy success with a home game against League One rivals Leyton Orient.
That match will take place at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday, September 2 (7pm kick off). Orient lost in the League One play-off final to Charlton Athletic last season.
Posh will then host Aston Villa Under 21s on Tuesday, September 30 (7pm) and the club’s group matches conclude with a trip to League Two side Crawley Town on Tuesday, November 11 (7.45pm).
Ticket details for all of these games will be confirmed in due course.
Posh became the first team to retain the EFL Trophy last season when beating Birmingham City 2-0 in the final at Wembley.
