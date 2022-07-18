Former Posh player Peter Deakin looking through an old scrapbook on Peterborough United games in the 60's. Photo: David Lowndes.

The event has been arranged to coincide with the ‘Proud to be Posh’ exhibition which is currently on display at the museum.

There are no age restrictions for those who wish to attend and free hot drinks will be available at the event which runs from 1-3pm.

Deakin played for Posh 109 times between 1964 and 1968 and scored 47 goals including 6 in the club’s record run to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in the 1964-65 season.

He later helped set up the Posh youth team before scouting for Chelsea for five years and Wimbledon’s ‘Crazy Gang’ for 18 years.‘