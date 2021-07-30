Peterborough United expect a defensive midfielder to arrive at the Weston Homes Stadium before the Championship season kicks off
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is confident he will have a new midfielder at the club before the Championship opener at Luton Town on Saturday, August 7.
Posh are seeking a defensive midfielder to complement the athletic, attacking talents of Jack Taylor, Jorge Grant and Ethan Hamilton.
Ferguson said today (July 30): “By this time next week we should have another midfielder at the club, We want a sitting, defensive midfielder, because Jack, Jorge and Ethan all like to run around and get forward.”
Kyle Barker is probably the only midfielder we have who likes to sit.
That’s the only likely additional signing before the trip to Luton. Ferguson is happy to have 21 year-old full-back Joe Tomlinson as cover for the right and left side of the Posh defence.
“I’m very happy with our recruitment,” Ferguson added. “Joe can use right and left foot equally well so he can cover both sides of the defence.
“We also have Harrison Burrows who we know can play left wing-back.”