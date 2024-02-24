Peterborough United enjoyed a super Saturday as League One results went their way
Posh moved up a place into fifth after their 1-0 win at neighbours Cambridge United and they closed the gap to the automatic promotion places after none of the top three managed to win.
Leaders Portsmouth were held to a 0-0 by lowly Charlton Athletic, while second-placed Derby County went down 2-1 at Barnsley and third-placed Bolton Wanderers were thumped 4-1 in a Lancashire derby at Blackpool.
Foutrh-placed Barnsley’s win in the division’s big game lifted them to within three points of the top two. Posh are a further four points back after a first win in six games.
Posh overtook Oxford who went down 2-1 at home to Leyton Orient. Posh also have two games in hand on Oxford.
Stevenage caught Oxford up on points after a 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers.
Former Posh centre-back Ricardo Santos was sent off for Bolton after conceding a penalty at Blackpool. Ex-Posh loanee George Moncur netted for Orient who have an outside chance of the play-offs
LEAGUE ONE
(Top 10)
Portsmouth P35 73pts
Derby P34 66pts
Bolton P33 66ts
Barnsley P33 63pts
POSH P33 59pts
Oxford P35 57pts
Stevenage P33 56pts
Blackpool P34 53pts
Orient P34 51pts
Lincoln 34 48pts
Leading sides Bolton, Derby, Orient, Blackpool and Stevenage are in action on Tuesday.
Fixtures
Derby v Charlton
Orient v Blackpool
Stevenage v Cambridge
Wigan v Bolton.