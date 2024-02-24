News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United enjoyed a super Saturday as League One results went their way

It turned into a pretty decent Saturday for Peterborough United.
By Alan Swann
Published 24th Feb 2024, 17:12 GMT
Malik Mothersille (left) and Jeando Fuchs in action for Posh at Cambridge. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.Malik Mothersille (left) and Jeando Fuchs in action for Posh at Cambridge. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Malik Mothersille (left) and Jeando Fuchs in action for Posh at Cambridge. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh moved up a place into fifth after their 1-0 win at neighbours Cambridge United and they closed the gap to the automatic promotion places after none of the top three managed to win.

Leaders Portsmouth were held to a 0-0 by lowly Charlton Athletic, while second-placed Derby County went down 2-1 at Barnsley and third-placed Bolton Wanderers were thumped 4-1 in a Lancashire derby at Blackpool.

Foutrh-placed Barnsley’s win in the division’s big game lifted them to within three points of the top two. Posh are a further four points back after a first win in six games.

Posh overtook Oxford who went down 2-1 at home to Leyton Orient. Posh also have two games in hand on Oxford.

Stevenage caught Oxford up on points after a 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers.

Former Posh centre-back Ricardo Santos was sent off for Bolton after conceding a penalty at Blackpool. Ex-Posh loanee George Moncur netted for Orient who have an outside chance of the play-offs

LEAGUE ONE

(Top 10)

Portsmouth P35 73pts

Derby P34 66pts

Bolton P33 66ts

Barnsley P33 63pts

POSH P33 59pts

Oxford P35 57pts

Stevenage P33 56pts

Blackpool P34 53pts

Orient P34 51pts

Lincoln 34 48pts

Leading sides Bolton, Derby, Orient, Blackpool and Stevenage are in action on Tuesday.

Fixtures

Derby v Charlton

Orient v Blackpool

Stevenage v Cambridge

Wigan v Bolton.

