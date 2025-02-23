Posh goalkeeper Jed Steer catches a cross. Photo David Lowndes.

It’s only right Peterborough United players and fans celebrated in style after a shock 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

They’ve been through enough torment on the road together to justify a rare moment of awayday joy, but, amid all the talk of brave passing football and defensive security, manager Darren Ferguson’s most important comment in his post-match de-brief was a cautious one. He spoke of the need to avoid ‘false dawns.’

Posh ended a couple of pitiful runs at the John Smith’s Stadium by keeping a first away clean sheet of the season and by picking up three away points for the first time since August 24. Now they need to end another by winning back-to-back League One games for the first time since the first month of the season.

Yesterday’s win didn’t improve Posh’s position in the table or stretch their gap to the relegation zone. Other impressive wins this season (5-1 v Blackpool, 6-1 v Cambridge United) were followed by defeats. That can’t happen now with relegation rivals Shrewsbury Town at the Weston Homes Stadium next Saturday fresh from three home defeats in a row.

Darragh MacAnthony (left) and Barry Fry. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

TALKING POINTS FROM HUDDERSFIELD 0, POSH 1…

1) Given the team’s dreadful away form and the fact there were no home League One games in February I half expected Posh to end the month in the bottom four. The fact they are not is a minor triumph in this season of terrible lows, and success at Huddersfield, coupled with Burton Albion’s victory at Lincoln City, has had the effect of bringing teams above them into the relegation dogfight. Even Rotherham United in 14th can’t feel completely secure with so many games still to play.

2) Winning at Huddersfield wasn’t expected, but it turned out to be a good time to play ‘The Terriers.’ Injuries to key players have struck a team who have yet to score a goal at home in 2025. They finished yesterday’s game with no recognised central defender in the back four. The atmosphere in the stadium was toxic with loud boos at the end of each half which made me reflect positively about Posh fans. Expectation brings pressure and Huddersfield fans expect promotion from this division, but they can see it slipping away even though their team remains fifth. The home support was no help yesterday. Posh also start each season in League One with high expectations, but sit 20th and yet the backing at the Weston Homes Stadium has largely remained positive. Most of the toxicity has been restricted to social media.

3) Relegation-threatened teams who can’t win away are not supposed to play out from the back, to back themselves to beat an intense press and to play on the front foot at the home of one the biggest clubs in League One. That was the most impressive aspect of yesterday. Posh were such a superior footballing side they drew admiration among the home media people. There were some season’s-best displays from the likes of Abraham Odoh, James Dornelly, Oscar Wallin and Hector Kyprianou. They made it look like we were watching last season’s team in action and there can be no bigger compliment. I’m sure Harrison Burrows enjoyed it from his position in the stands.

4) If Tayo Edun continues this sort of form Posh will have a dilemma. There will be a clamour to extend the left-back’s short-term contract, but Posh have a £500k full-back on a long-term deal in Rio Adebisi recovering from knee operations so there might not be room for both in next season’s squad.

5) Goalkeeper Jed Steer has not made a whole host of memorable saves since returning to the side, but his impact should not be under-estimated. He’s not been flashy, but his willingness to come and catch crosses rather than punch them is an enormous help to a defence. It kills attacking momentum and gives defenders a breather.

6) Seeing Malik Mothersille struggle in a position just off main striker Ricky-Jade Jones was a kick up the backside for under-achieving, natural number 10 Chris Conn-Clarke.

7) For the second successive game, the only serious complaint was a lack of clinical finishing to round off some speedy breaks. It’s now nine League One games since Posh scored more than one goal. It didn’t matter yesterday, but it might still prove costly in the future although the imminent return of Kwame Poku should hopefully solve the problem. He still walks straight back into the starting line-up when fully fit.