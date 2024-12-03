Tom Eaves was sent off playing for Cobblers at Stevenage. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

Peterborough United dropped a place to 14th after the Tuesday night League One fixtures.

A 2-0 win for Stevenage against Northampton Town lifted them above Darren Ferguson’s side. Stevenage scored twice in the final minutes against 10-man Cobblers who have now dropped into the relegation zone alongside Cambridge United.

Powerful striker Tom Eaves was sent off for two yellow cards in the first-half and will now miss the local derby with Posh at Sixfields next Monday (December 9).

Cobblers, whose manager Jon Brady celebrated his 200th game in charge tonight, will go into the Posh game without a win in six League One matches.

The gap between Posh and the play-off places stretched to nine points thanks to a 3-0 win for Reading against Cambridge and a 3-1 win for Bolton Wanderers against Mansfield Town.

Posh wil jump back up to 10th with a home win over bottom club Burton Albion on Wednesday (7.45pm).

Third-placed Birmingham City are action at home to fifth-placed Stockport County tomorrow.

In-form Reading are at leaders Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday. Wycombe’s eight-game winning streak in League One came to an end with a 2-2 draw at Exeter, although ‘The Chairboys’ were 2-0 down in that game though.