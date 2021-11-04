Peterborough United don’t fear Fulham, ‘angry’ Johnson Clarke-Harris could start and fitness update on Randall and Jones

Posh boss Darren Ferguson during Tuesday's game with Huddersfield. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Cottagers delivered an eye-popping Championship result at Blackburn last night (November 4) by beating the team that started the midweek fixtures in seventh place 7-0 away from home.

Second-placed Fulham have scored a remarkable 43 goals in 16 fixtures - the most in the division by 16 - and now tackle a Posh team which has conceded the most goals in the Championship this season (31).

But Posh boss Darren Ferguson is backing his side to give Fulham a tough game. He is considering giving an ‘angry’ Jonson Clarke-Harris his first start since the creditable 0-0 draw with table-toppers Bournemouth on September 29. Clarke-Harris came off the bench to claim a late equaliser in a 1-1 home draw with Huddersfield on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frankie Kent could be back for Posh against Fulham.

“I fully expect us to give Fulham a game,” Ferguson said. “We are not going to step on to our own pitch just to make the numbers up.

“It’s my job to get my players ready to stop them and then to try and win the game. We will have to deliver a great performance. We will need to be bang on tactically on and off the ball, but we enjoy playing at home and we are good at home.

“We’ve already played the teams first, third and fifth in the table at home and we did well in all of them.

“And what greater motivation can you have than to try and beat a side that won their last match 7-0?

“It’s a brillaint game for us. We worked hard to get promoted so we can play against these top clubs and top players. It should be a packed stadium with a great atmosphere and I know our fans will be as good as they were at the QPR match.

“I watched Fulham last night and as the 5th, 6th, and 7th goal went in I thought they won’t be lacking in confidence! They are a very good side regardless of the Blackburn result.

“They play with a real identity and style. They have clear patterns of play and they have quality at the top end of the field which is why they score so many.

“But I will pick a team I think can win the game and with Jonson Clarke-Harris showing good form the other night I have good attacking options.

“We saw a very angry Jonno against Huddersfield. If that was because he felt he had a point to prove I don’t know, but I don’t mind at all.”

Posh will be without key defender Nathan Thompson because of suspension with Frankie Kent favourite to replace him. Kent has mised the last five Posh matches.