Peterborough United dispute a report suggesting they are to lose one of their emerging teenage talents

Andre Changunda (blue) in action. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United are still expecting teenage prospect Andrew Changunda to sign a first professional contract at the club next month despite a report to the contrary emerging on Friday evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Lower Tiers’ football website is reporting wide player Changunda (17) is set to turn that contract down because of interest from clubs based overseas.

The PT asked Posh director of football Barry Fry this evening whether or not the story was accurate. He responded: "Not to my knowledge. We have offered 5 scholars professional contracts and I’ve been told they are all signing them on June 19.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Noah Freeman, Joe Davies, Lucca Mendonca and Fabian Claxton have also been offered professional deals. Bolu Shofowoke, the Posh Under 18s top scorer last season, has signed a pre-pro contract and is expected to formally sign a professional contract on his 17th birthday in October,.

Changunda made his Posh first-team debut in the final match of the 2024-25 League One season at Rotherham United. He played the final quarter of the match and impressed with his direct running and crossing ability.

After that game Changunda told the Posh Plus service: “I’m grateful to the gaffer for the chance to go out and express myself. At this club if you play well and keep striving to improve you will eventually get an opportunity with the first-team.

"I’m going to rest up now and then get ready for pre-season and the chance to hopefully do better next season.”

Changunda skippered Posh Under 18s to a Professional Development Under 21 League Cup Final wins days before his professional debut. He is 18 next month.