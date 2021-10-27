Peterborough United dismiss speculation they are keen on a non-league forward and fitness updates on Posh forwards

Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for Posh against Bournemouth earlier this month.

Posh were linked with the former Crystal Palace youngster along with Manchester City and Nottingham Forest over the weekend.

But Ferguson told the Peterborough Telegraph: “He is not a player on our radar.”

Posh forwards Jonson Clarke-Harris and Kwame Poku tested their fitness in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Northampton Town yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both should be available for Saturday’s Championship fixture at Swansea City (October 30), but are unlikely to start.

Clarke-Harris has just completed a four-match suspension, while Poku had been suffering from a minor injury. The fitness of Clarke-Harris when he returned for pre-season training was criticised by Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast last week,