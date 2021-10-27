Peterborough United dismiss speculation they are keen on a non-league forward and fitness updates on Posh forwards
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson insists the club have no interest in teenage Hornchurch forward Jili Bubaya.
Posh were linked with the former Crystal Palace youngster along with Manchester City and Nottingham Forest over the weekend.
But Ferguson told the Peterborough Telegraph: “He is not a player on our radar.”
Posh forwards Jonson Clarke-Harris and Kwame Poku tested their fitness in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Northampton Town yesterday.
Both should be available for Saturday’s Championship fixture at Swansea City (October 30), but are unlikely to start.
Clarke-Harris has just completed a four-match suspension, while Poku had been suffering from a minor injury. The fitness of Clarke-Harris when he returned for pre-season training was criticised by Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast last week,
“We are trying to get Jonno as fit as we can and he’s worked hard while he’s been out of the team,” Ferguson said. “He’s never going to be Usain Bolt, but he will have a big part to play this season.”