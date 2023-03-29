Alfie May (centre) after scoring at Posh earlier this month. Photo: David Lowndes.

May scored two outstanding goals in Cheltenham’s 3-0 win at Posh earlier this month. He was given his break in the Football League by current Posh boss Darren Ferguson when he was managing Doncaster.

May is out of contract at the end of next season and the Cheltenham paper has suggested Posh and Wrexham are lining up bids for the a player who will be 30 in the summer.

But Posh director of football Barry Fry told the PT: “He’s not a player that’s been mentioned to me and I don’t expect that to happen because of Alfie’s age.

"We don’t tend to sign strikers that old. He’s a good player who scored two great goals against us, but I suspect, because our gaffer signed him before, some think we would be interested again.