Peterborough United dismiss reports of interest in League One striker
Peterborough United have dismissed reports linking them with a summer move for Cheltenham Town forward Alfie May.
May scored two outstanding goals in Cheltenham’s 3-0 win at Posh earlier this month. He was given his break in the Football League by current Posh boss Darren Ferguson when he was managing Doncaster.
May is out of contract at the end of next season and the Cheltenham paper has suggested Posh and Wrexham are lining up bids for the a player who will be 30 in the summer.
But Posh director of football Barry Fry told the PT: “He’s not a player that’s been mentioned to me and I don’t expect that to happen because of Alfie’s age.
"We don’t tend to sign strikers that old. He’s a good player who scored two great goals against us, but I suspect, because our gaffer signed him before, some think we would be interested again.
"Anyway we don't know who our manager will be next season. When we do I will have more idea who we want to try and sign.”