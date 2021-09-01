Peterborough United director of football praises West Ham United owner after Posh land Conor Coventry ahead of bigger Championship clubs

Barry Fry (left) and David Sullivan together at West Ham United. Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty images

Posh director of football Barry Fry made the revelation while rejoicing in the arrival of a player he described as ‘top class.’

Fry praised West Ham owner David Sullivan for ‘keeping his word’ and ensuring Coventry signed on loan at London Road for the rest of the season despite interest from several second-tier clubs.

Sullivan and Fry have an excellent relationship, one forged in their time together at Birmingham City in the 1990s.

Conor Coventry in action for West Ham United in the summer. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

“We have been trying to do a deal for Conor for the last six weeks,” Fry said. “And when we first made contact David Sullivan promised we would get him as soon as they signed two or three new players. In that time other Championship clubs, bigger ones than us, showed an interest and doubtless offered a better financial package, but David stuck to his word and we have now signed a top-class player.

“He was our manager’s number one target for his position all season and Darren’s (Ferguson) relationship with West Ham manager David Moyes also helped. David knows he has joined a team that will play football.