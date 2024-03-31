Peterborough United determined to respond positively to a 'kick up the backside' on Easter Monday
Kyprianou should be back in the Posh starting line-up at his old club Leyton Orient on Easter Monday (3pm) after missing the last two League One games because of a suspension for collecting 10 yellow cards.
It’s a game Posh must win to have any chance of finishing in the automatic promotion places after Friday’s shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of rock-bottom Carlisle United on Friday.
“The kick up the backside we received has pulled us together even more,” Kyprianou said. “We’ve been in for the last two days and talked about what happened, and we’ve assessed where it went wrong . We know we have to get back on track quickly as we have some big games coming up.
“I’m buzzing for the game. I’m looking forward to getting back on the pitch after missing two games which was entirely my fault.
"I have a lot of respect for Orient. They did a lot for me and I’m not surprised they have done so well. I know from some of their lads there was a quiet confidence about the season and they have a great manager. It will good to meet up with some familiar faces I haven't seen for a while.
"It’s always a good atmosphere at Orient as well. They get behind their team just like our fans do, but it’s a just a great time to be playing football. It’s the best time of the season as the weather is good and fans come out in force.”