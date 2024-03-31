Hector Kyprianou scores for Posh v Orient earlier this season. Photo David Lowndes.

Kyprianou should be back in the Posh starting line-up at his old club Leyton Orient on Easter Monday (3pm) after missing the last two League One games because of a suspension for collecting 10 yellow cards.

It’s a game Posh must win to have any chance of finishing in the automatic promotion places after Friday’s shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of rock-bottom Carlisle United on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The kick up the backside we received has pulled us together even more,” Kyprianou said. “We’ve been in for the last two days and talked about what happened, and we’ve assessed where it went wrong . We know we have to get back on track quickly as we have some big games coming up.

Hector Kyprianou in action for Orient. Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images.

“I’m buzzing for the game. I’m looking forward to getting back on the pitch after missing two games which was entirely my fault.

"I have a lot of respect for Orient. They did a lot for me and I’m not surprised they have done so well. I know from some of their lads there was a quiet confidence about the season and they have a great manager. It will good to meet up with some familiar faces I haven't seen for a while.

"It’s always a good atmosphere at Orient as well. They get behind their team just like our fans do, but it’s a just a great time to be playing football. It’s the best time of the season as the weather is good and fans come out in force.”