Peterborough United deservedly won their FA Youth Cup tie at Derby County to complete a superb couple of nights for the club’s younger players

Kellan Hickinson scores for Posh Youths at Derby. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Just 24 hours after the under 23 side won 3-0 at Everton in a Premier League Cup tie, the under 18s claimed a deserved 1-0 win at Derby County in the third round of the FA Youth Cup tonight (December 2).

Academy director Kieran Scarff had promised the Posh kids would play without fear at Pride Park and he was proved 100% correct. Posh took the game to a club with an Academy One status and were well worth a victory secured four minutes before the break by Kellan Hickinson.

Hickinson signed a pro deal last month and celebrated further when following up after the Derby goalkeeper could only parry a shot from Lewis Darlington.

Gabe Overton in action for Posh Youths at Derby. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Darlington and fellow front man Gabe Overton never stopped running and hassling the Derby defence all night and boy they can run - very quickly as it happens.

Overton almost made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time, but he was foiled by a fine stop by the home ‘keeper.

Posh had bossed the first half and defended comfortably after the break with keeper Will Larkin tested only from distance.

Derby did hit the post with a header from Adebayo Fapetu, but Posh eased into the fourth round draw which should be completed early next week.

Will Van LIer delivered a tireless display for Posh Youths at Derby. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Derby: Roberts, Sebagabo, K. Robinson, D. Robinson, Brailsford, Rutt, Ebiowei, Fapetu, Brown, Ibrahim, Kelly.