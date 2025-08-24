Peterborough United deserve to have picked up more points insists new international signing

Matthew Garbett on his Peterborough United debut against Bradford City. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough United midfielder Matthew Garbett insist his new side’s performances have deserved more points than they have ultimately picked up.

Posh collected their first point of the season on Saturday with a 1-1 home draw against newly-promoted, but unbeaten, Bradford City. Cian Hayes grabbed Posh a point in stoppage time of the game that will be remembered as Garbett’s Posh debut. He came on for Klaidi Lolos as part of a quadruple change in the 67th minute.

The 23-year-old was left disappointed with a point as he felt Posh were worthy of the win.

Garbett said: “We deserved more. We got into the final third, but we couldn’t seem to execute that final action. However you see can see the positives box to box and it is just the final product that is missing. Ultimately, we can take a point though and build from there.

“We were unlucky not to get three points and we could have had a few points from the others games I’ve watched as well. We need to keep going as we’ve got the quality and the manager knows what he wants. We are getting into the box and getting chances and now we need to put the ball in the net.

"We need to be cleverer around the box when we defend, but chances are going to come and we will start scoring goals.

“I’m happy on a personal level. I managed get going quite quickly and my fitness is good so I’m feeling good. I’m looking forward to getting some more games in my legs and really getting going."

Garbett, who has already earned 30 caps for New Zealand, has joined Posh for what is set to be a major season with the World Cup coming around in the summer. Garbett will certainly hoping to be on the plane to the United States and has joined Posh partly in a bid for more game-time ahead of the tournament.

He struggled for game-time in the second half of last season at Dutch top tier side NAC Breda after falling out with manager Carl Hoefkens. In October, he was suspended for disciplinary reasons and told in early 2025 that he should look for another club.

The midfielder is looking forward to putting all of that behind him though and promised Posh fans they can expect a bit of everything from him!

Garbett added: “My game is energy in the box, goals, assists, driving with the ball, defensive, aggressive, box-to box and putting in tackles. I’ve got a lot more to give and I want to show it.

“It is a nice tight stadium here and when the atmosphere gets going, it’s really good. I’m hoping we get more times like the last 20 minutes as the season goes on.

“I spoke to the gaffer before coming here, it’s an important year with the World Cup coming up, I need to get a lot of playing time. I didn’t play as much in the last six months due to some political reasons. I decided the footballing project would suit me well here. I’ve heard that Peterborough is a good club to develop as a young player and I’ve got a lot to give.”