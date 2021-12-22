Peterborough United describe a link with Portsmouth striker John Marquis as ‘nonsense,’ former Posh youngster joins Sunderland

John Marquis in action for Portsmouth against Posh.

Posh were linked with a move for the 29 year-old on the Hampshire Live website today (December 22), but director of football Barry Fry has told the Peterborough Telegraph the story is ‘nonsense.’

Posh are thought to be in the market for a forward and Marquis played for Posh boss Darren Ferguson at Doncaster, but not at Championship level.

Marquis has managed just four League One goals in 17 appearances this season.