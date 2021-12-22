Peterborough United describe a link with Portsmouth striker John Marquis as ‘nonsense,’ former Posh youngster joins Sunderland
Peterborough United have no interest in Portsmouth striker John Marquis.
Posh were linked with a move for the 29 year-old on the Hampshire Live website today (December 22), but director of football Barry Fry has told the Peterborough Telegraph the story is ‘nonsense.’
Posh are thought to be in the market for a forward and Marquis played for Posh boss Darren Ferguson at Doncaster, but not at Championship level.
Marquis has managed just four League One goals in 17 appearances this season.
Former Posh youth team player Nicky Gyimah (18) has signed for Sunderland and will join the club’s under 23 squad.