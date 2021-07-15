Peterborough United deny reports they are signing a Shrewsbury Town defender

Peterborough United have denied reports they are on the verge of signing Shrewsbury Town defender Nathanael Ogbeta.

By Alan Swann
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 3:18 pm
Nathanael Ogbeta in action. Photo: Pete Norton Gety Images.
Posh are seeking a left-sided defender and Ogbeta would certainly fit the club’s preference for young players with potential to improve.

Ogbeta is 20 and only joined Shrewsbury from Manchester City in January. He made his Shrews debut in a 2-0 win over Posh in January and went on to show impressive form for the rest of the season.

Posh were linked with Ogbeta in June when it was reported talks had broken down.

But today Posh director of football Barry Fry told the Peterborough Telegraph: ‘We are not signing him.’

Barry Fry