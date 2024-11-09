Peterborough United delivered another ‘demolition derby’ display at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday as they battered Cambridge United 6-1.

The last three home derbies have finished 5-0, 5-1 (v Cobblers) and 6-1. They used to be tense, tight games with no quarter given, but Posh have been too quick, too skilful and just too good in recent times. As the scoreline suggests this was a dazzling attacking display featuring a first career hat-trick for Kwame Poku and goals for Ricky-Jade Jones, Malik Mothersille (penalty) and Ryan De Havilland.

What the scoreline won’t tell you is how poor Posh were for the opening 20 minutes, but no-one will worry about that now. They’ve just blitzed a side who had won their five previous competitive matches without conceding a goal. The only disappointment was a failure to keep that first League One clean sheet of the season.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson plumped for Malik Mothersille rather then Abraham Odoh on the left of his front three in the only real selection decision he had to make. As expected Oscar Wallin returned at centre-back with George Nevett dropping to the substitutes’ bench.

Cambridge top scorer Shane Lavery – he has two League One goals, one fewer than Poku managed in one game – didn’t win his battle against injury so former Peterborough Sports loanee Brandon Njoku started up front for the goal-shy visitors.

But Cambridge arrived with all confidence an excellent run had imbued. They looked a decent side for the opening 20 minutes, although that working theory was shattered by a dramatic four-goal spell in 20 minutes.

Posh were pedestrian with their passing at the start and they conceded possession too readily. Dan Nlundulu forced Posh ‘keeper Nicholas Bilokapic into early action with a fierce hit and James Brophy fizzed a couple of fine crosses across the Posh area. Nlundulu smacked another decent strike over the bar before Posh woke up.

Jones was the first to threaten on 21 minutes after a fine Jack Sparkes pass. The striker should have passed to Poku, but shot and Vicente Reyes made a comfortable save. Within four minutes the Posh scoring surge had started. Mothersille, who was outstanding in the first-half, and Joel Randall, who was also pretty good, freed Sparkes and his left wing cross was bundled over the line from close range by Jones.

And the floodgates were now open as Posh found it easy to get behind a back four who hadn’t conceded a goal for 500 minutes and once they do that there is no catching them. Randall crossed for Poku to tap in on 33 minutes after Mothersille had played another defence splitting pass. On 38 minutes Mothersille charged at the visiting defence on his own and drew a save. On 39 minutes Poku played a 1-2 with Jones, after a clever dummy from Randall, with the top scorer drilling home off the inside of the post. And on 44 minutes Mothersille was hauled down by Korey Smith as he was about to convert a corner. He converted the spot-kick instead.

It was a sensational end to the half, and one in complete contrast to that opening 20 minutes, plus it was echoes of last season when Posh led 3-0 at the break before going on to win 5-0.

No doubt Ferguson sent his players out for the second-half with an instruction to keep things tight for the opening minutes. Manny Fernandez immediately conceded a soft free kick on the edge of his own area, but Nlundulu’s shot was deflected behind with Bilokapic beaten.

But Posh soon settled again and Poku teed up De Havilland for a simple fifth goal on 50 minutes which completely knocked out what stuffing was left in the visit camp.

There were other chances as Jones burst onto a Sparkes through ball only for a defender to deliver a fine block, but keeping that clean sheet became the one remaining target. Wallin made a great recovery tackle to preserve it 10 minutes from time, but substitute Sullay Kaikai ruined it with a fine finish off the inside of the post.

Poku made sure Posh had the last word though with another clinical strike in the 90th minute. That’s 11 goals in the last two League One games for Posh. A lack of forward power clearly won’t be what stops Posh challenging for promotion this season. They could even hit the play-off places with another sizeable win at Charlton Athletic next weekend.

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, Jack Sparkes, Oscar Wallin, Emmanuel Fernandez (sub George Nevett, 86 mins), James Dornelly, Archie Collins, Ryan De Havilland (sub Donay O’Brien-Brady, 67 mins), Malik Mothersille (sub Abraham Odoh, 67 mins), Joel Randall (sub Chris Conn-Clarke, 87 mins), Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones (sub Cian Hayes, 84 mins).

Unused subs: Will Blackmore, Harley Mills.

Cambridge: Vicente Reyes, Liam Bennett, Michael Morrison, Jordan Cousins, James Gibbons (sub Zeno Ibsen Rossi, 31 mins), James Brophy, Korey Smith, Jubril Okedina, Brandon Njoku (Ryan Loft, 70 mins), Elias Kachunga, Dan Nlundulu (sub Sullay Kaikai, 62 mins).

Unused subs: Jack Stevens, Kell Watts, Connor O’Riordan, Amaru Kuanda

GOALS: Posh – Jones (25 mins), Poku (33 mins, 39 mins & 90 mins), Mothersille (pen, 44 mins), De Havilland (50 mins).

Cambridge – Kaikai (85 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Jones (foul), Dornelly (foul).

REFEREE: Ed Duckworth 6.

ATTENDANCE: 12,370 (Cambridge to follow).