Peterborough United delighted with ticket sales for the EFL Trophy Final at Wembley
Peterborough United have snapped up 16,500 tickets in 10 days for the Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final at Wembley.
Posh take on League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers on Sunday, April 7 (4.30pm kick off). Posh fans are expected to comfortably outnumber supporters of the Chairboys on the day. The club are delighted with the current sales figures. Posh have an initial allocation of 25,000.
The tickets went on restricted general sale on Monday morning when level 2 seating became available which prompted a high number of sales.
In-person sales from the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office start at 10am on Friday.