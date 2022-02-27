Peterborough United defender urges teammates to take every bad result personally and a tribute to Darren Ferguson

Frankie Kent of Peterborough United acknowledges the supporters at full-time. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Kent refused to look for any excuses after Posh delivered a poor display in losing 3-0 to a Hull City side that had been out of form at the Weston Homes Stadium yesterday (February 26).

Kent insisted two days working with new boss Grant McCann had been positive and he was at a loss to explain away a defeat that left Posh bottom of the table ahead of a scary FA Cup tie against Manchester City at London Road on Tuesday (March 1, 7.15pm).

“We had a good couple of days with the new manager,” Kent said. “Everything was positive so to go out there and perform like we did against a team who were close to us in the table was really disappointing.

“The gameplan was to be intense and on the front foot and we started pretty well, but the first goal flattened us a bit and overall it just wasn’t good enough.

“We need to take these defeats personally. It’s a pride thing now. We have to take responsibility as a team and individuals. It was our own fault we lost. They didn’t create much and we didn’t create enough. It’s a difficult game to assess as we gave our all, but fell short again.

“All we can do is react well. Obviously the City game is a bit of a distraction, but it’s a chance to play against one of the best teams in the world and we want to give a strong account of ourselves before we hit a busy run of league games again.”

Kent was signed from Colchester by Darren Ferguson in June, 2019 and he paid tribute to his former boss.

“I’ve only known Darren as manager in my two-and-a-half years here,” Kent said. “He signed me and I will always be grateful to him for bringing me to this club.